Turkey grapples with wildfires amid heatwave

Turkey is battling a series of wildfires as a heatwave brings temperatures well above seasonal norms this June. According to official statements, an average of 19 wildfires have erupted daily in the first half of the month, affecting 19 provinces in various parts of the country.

The majority of the fires have occurred in the southern and southwestern provinces, home to significant tourist resorts such as Muğla (Marmaris, Milas), Antalya (Kemer, Manavgat, Aksu), and İzmir, where multiple fires have been reported. Additional provinces affected include Adana, Mersin, Manisa, Uşak, Aydın, and Denizli in this part of the country.

Regions in the southeast such as Antep, Bingöl, and Mardin, as well as northern areas like Sinop and northwestern provinces including İstanbul, Çanakkale, and Bursa, have also experienced wildfires.

Aerial response to a fire in Balıkesir. (AA)

Nearly all of these fires have been brought under control within a day or two. This swift response marks a significant improvement from previous years when the government faced criticism for its lack of aerial firefighting capabilities. In 2021, Turkey experienced its largest ever loss of forested areas due to fires, with 83,000 hectares of land ravaged by blazes only in two weeks.

At that time, the government had only three firefighting planes and a team of 39 helicopters available for aerial response. Since then, it has expanded its capacity, with the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) reporting over 2,000 aerial interventions in 2023 alone.

Sixty-five percent of last decade's forest losses in Turkey occurred in 2021 wildfires

Drones used for observation have also played an active role in the early detection and effective intervention of forest fires. Additionally, authorities have imposed bans on entry to forested areas in at least 29 provinces to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks. Restrictions on open fires in designated picnic areas have also been implemented

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced that since the beginning of 2024, Turkey has experienced a total of 1,551 fires, including 881 forest fires and 670 agricultural fires. (VK)