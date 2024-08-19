TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 19 August 2024 10:46
 ~ Modified On: 19 August 2024 14:31
2 min Read

Turkey saw 247 wildfires in four days amid high temperatures

High temperatures, strong winds and low humidity have created the ideal conditions for wildfires. Some of the fires threatened residential areas.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Firefighters in Muğla. (Photos: AA)

Turkey has been grappling with a new wave of wildfires, with a total of 247 fires reported across the country from Aug 15 to 18. 

All but seven of these have been contained, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı told reporters in Muğla, where he visited to observe the efforts to tackle the fire in the Yatağan district.

The fires spread rapidly due to high temperatures and strong winds, the minister noted. Following intense firefighting efforts, none of the fires currently pose a significant threat to residential areas, although the situation remains precarious.

The most affected areas include Muğla, İzmir, and Aydın provinces in the country’s west. 

Aftermath of the fire in Aydın.

The fire that erupted in İzmir’s Karşıyaka on late Aug 15 spread to residential areas, burning 15 houses and leading to the evacuation of dozens of others. 

Wildfire threatens residential, industrial areas in Turkey’s İzmir
Wildfire threatens residential, industrial areas in Turkey’s İzmir
16 August 2024

In Muğla's Yatağan district, where some of the most intense fires were reported, 58 homes in the Nebiköy, Kayırlı, and Ramada neighborhoods were evacuated as a precaution. 

Karabük, northern Turkey.

The situation has been exacerbated by the ongoing heatwave that has gripped much of Turkey. July 2024 was recorded as the hottest July in 53 years, with temperatures reaching record highs, particularly in southern regions. High temperatures, strong winds and low humidity have created the ideal conditions for wildfires.

The blaze razed forests in Bolu, northwestern Turkey.

Yumaklı also mentioned that all relevant agencies are on high alert until September 15, a period during which the risk of wildfires remains elevated. He urged the public to exercise caution and avoid activities that could potentially spark new fires.

Twenty-two individuals detained

The cause of these fires is still under investigation, with authorities conducting inquiries to determine the causes of the fires and whether anybody was at fault. Investigations following the fires led to the detention of 22 individuals, with nine of them subsequntly arrested by courts, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced on social media late yesterday. 

Six individuals were released after gving statements, including five under judicial control measures. Proceddings regarding seven other suspects were underway, according to the statement.

The agriculture minister had said one of the fires in İzmir was caused by picnic fire and another was caused by a cigarette. (VK)

related news
Wildfires in western Turkey claim three lives
16 July 2024
/haber/wildfires-in-western-turkey-claim-three-lives-297531
Turkey faces fivefold increase in wildfires in June compared to last year
24 June 2024
/haber/turkey-faces-fivefold-increase-in-wildfires-in-june-compared-to-last-year-296756
Wildfires erupt in four cities in western Turkey
20 June 2024
/haber/wildfires-erupt-in-four-cities-in-western-turkey-296639
Turkey grapples with wildfires amid heatwave
18 June 2024
/haber/turkey-grapples-with-wildfires-amid-heatwave-296599
