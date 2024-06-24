Turkey faces fivefold increase in wildfires in June compared to last year

Turkey is currently experiencing a significant surge in wildfires, with the number of incidents reported in the first three weeks of June reaching nearly five times the figure from the same period last year.

According to the General Directorate of Forestry, there have been 399 wildfires recorded between June 1 and June 21, 2024, a stark increase from the 84 fires reported in the same timeframe in 2023.

Turkey grapples with wildfires amid heatwave

The rapid increase in wildfires is attributed to the extreme heatwave that has swept across the country, following the hottest spring on record globally. Temperatures in many Turkish cities have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the risk of wildfires. The prolonged heat has caused the undergrowth in forests to dry out earlier, making conditions more conducive to the spread of fires.

The scale of destruction has also increased. While only 41 hectares of forest were affected by fires during this period last year, this year has seen a dramatic rise, with 2,548 hectares burned. Additionally, fires have not been confined to forests alone. There have been 551 non-forest fires reported so far this June, compared to 155 during the same period last year.

Professor Murat Türkeş from Boğaziçi University's Climate Change and Policy Research Center emphasized the severe implications of these conditions, stating, "A hotter world, changing precipitation patterns, and increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves are creating a perfect storm for large-scale wildfires."

The recent trends reflect a worrying pattern exacerbated by climate change, which is making regions like the Mediterranean more vulnerable to such extreme events. With climate predictions indicating continued high temperatures, Turkey's efforts to combat wildfires have become increasingly crucial.

Authorities have ramped up efforts to monitor and respond to fires quickly, employing measures such as drone surveillance and restricting access to forested areas. Despite these efforts, the frequency and intensity of the fires highlight the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address the underlying climatic factors.

The situation in Turkey mirrors broader trends across southern Europe, where countries like Greece and Italy are also grappling with similar challenges due to extreme heat and increasing wildfire activity. (TY/VK)