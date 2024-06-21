TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 21 June 2024 11:40
 ~ Modified On: 21 June 2024 17:41
2 min Read

Wildfire in Diyarbakır, Mardin kills 11 people, hundreds of animals

An electrical fault ignited a fire that quickly spread due to strong winds. Although teams managed to contain the blaze within hours, it still caused significant damage.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Wildfire in Diyarbakır, Mardin kills 11 people, hundreds of animals
A wildfire erupted in the southeastern provinces of Mardin and Diyarbakır late Thursday, resulting in 11 individuals killed and 44 others injured.

The fire broke out in the area between the districts of Çınar in Diyarbakır and Mazıdağı in Mardin, reportedly sparked by an electrical fault. The blaze rapidly spread through several villages due to strong winds, affecting areas such as Köksalan, Yazçiçeği, Bağrık, and Ağaçsever in Diyarbakır, and advancing towards Yücebağ, Şenyuva, and Yetkinler in Mardin.

The Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality announced that 11 citizens lost their lives, and 44 were injured, with 10 in serious condition. The fire also claimed the lives of hundreds of animals and injured many more. Also, 50 acres of cultivated farmland was damaged across the two provinces.

The Çınar Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç reported on social media.

The blaze was eventually contained in the early hours of Friday, as a result of the efforts from emergency response teams from Diyarbakır, Mardin, and neighboring provinces, including Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Forestry Management Directorate, fire brigades, 112 Emergency Health teams, and gendarmerie units. Cooling operations continued until the morning hours following the containment of the fire.

The affected area was surveyed using drones, which captured images of helicopters participating in the cooling efforts, drawing water from Göksu Dam to douse the affected zones. The visuals revealed the extent of the damage in both Diyarbakır and Mardin.

Turkey, like other Mediterranean countries, is currently experiencing an early start to the wildfire season, prompted by a heatwave since early June. Authorities have implemented several measures, including constant drone surveillance for rapid response and restricting access to forests. (TY/VK)

related news
Wildfires erupt in four cities in western Turkey
20 June 2024
/haber/wildfires-erupt-in-four-cities-in-western-turkey-296639
Wildfire in Çanakkale: Maritime traffic restricted, villages evacuated
19 June 2024
/haber/wildfire-in-canakkale-maritime-traffic-restricted-villages-evacuated-296615
Turkey grapples with wildfires amid heatwave
18 June 2024
/haber/turkey-grapples-with-wildfires-amid-heatwave-296599
