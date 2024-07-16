Wildfires in western Turkey claim three lives

Wildfires broke out on Monday in the forested areas of Çeşme and Menderes districts in İzmir, resulting in the deaths of three people and prompting widespread evacuation efforts.

A fire erupted in the Deliklikoy area of Alaçatı neighborhood in Çeşme for reasons yet to be determined. The İzmir Regional Directorate of Forestry responded promptly, dispatching two airplanes, four helicopters, 16 fire trucks, three water supply vehicles, three bulldozers, and ground crews to the scene.

Strong winds fueled the fire, causing it to spread rapidly. Precautionary evacuations were carried out for residents in homes near the advancing flames. A woman and two children were rescued by a gendarmerie team from the threatened area. Tragically, the bodies of three individuals who had been reported missing were found in the affected zone.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı announced at the night that the fire in Çeşme was brought under control. “I offer my condolences to the families of the three citizens who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The fire, which started in a non-forest area and spread to the forest, has been controlled through aerial and ground interventions. Cooling efforts continue in the region,” Yumaklı stated.

Another fire broke out in the forested area of Oğlananası neighborhood in Menderes district. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The İzmir Regional Directorate of Forestry dispatched two helicopters, seven fire trucks, three water supply vehicles, and one bulldozer to combat the flames.

The dense smoke from the wildfires and the air traffic of firefighting aircraft led to disruptions at İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport. Some flights were redirected to Milas Bodrum Airport, and departures experienced delays.

Four individuals detained

İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban later announced that four individuals had been detained in connection with the wildfire in Çeşme. “Four people have been taken into custody by our gendarmerie. It was determined that the fire started from sparks caused by welding and sawing activities in a garden,” Elban explained.

Emergency teams had already evacuated residents from four houses, but three individuals who fled into the fields could not be reached despite extensive search efforts by the gendarmerie, AFAD, municipal teams, and an Orman General Directorate helicopter. (EMK/VK)