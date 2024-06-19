Wildfire in Çanakkale: Maritime traffic restricted, villages evacuated

A wildfire in the Gelibolu Peninsula in Çanakkale, northwestern Turkey, has led to the partial suspension of maritime traffic through the Dardanelles Strait and evacuation of a couple of villages.

The fire, which started in the vicinity of Kumköy village in the Eceabat district on Tuesday at around 4.05 pm local time (GMT +3), quickly spread from a field to the forest area, prompting a large-scale response from firefighting teams.

The Çanakkale Governor's Office has announced the evacuation of Büyükanafarta village as a precautionary measure. Eceabat District Governor Murat Çiçek stated that residents were being temporarily relocated to safe accommodation facilities. Authorities have also advised caution for tourists and locals in the region, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

In response to the blaze, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry deployed 9 aircraft, including 3 planes and 6 helicopters, 67 land vehicles, and 362 personnel. The efforts were complicated by strong winds in the area, which have challenged the containment of the fire.

Additionally, a second fire alert near Gelibolu's Değirmendüzü village required a division of resources, but Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has confirmed that this fire is now under control.

The authorities have closed the road between Kumköy and Büyükanafarta villages and halted entries to the Gallipoli Campaign Historical Site. The Directorate General of Coastal Safety has stated that ship traffic is temporarily suspended in the southbound direction of the Çanakkale Strait, with traffic continuing in the northbound lane. (EMK/VK)