Wildfire threatens residential, industrial areas in Turkey’s İzmir

Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire that erupted late yesterday in the Karşıyaka district of İzmir, western Turkey,.

Despite ongoing efforts, the fire remains uncontrolled and poses a growing threat to nearby residential areas in Turkey’s third-largest city. Some residents of summer houses in the area have been evacuated to safety under the supervision of the gendarmerie.

As the day progressed, the flames reached the Örnekköy Industrial Site, where they spread to several businesses, including a recycling plant, marble, cable, and wood processing facilities, as well as furniture workshops.

As daylight broke, aerial support was mobilized to assist ground teams in combating the blaze. The fire, fueled by strong winds, is being fought with four planes, five helicopters, 19 fire trucks, four water supply vehicles, two bulldozers, and four ground crews, according to Anadolu Agency (AA). Helicopters have encountered difficulties due to the intense winds in the region, hampering firefighting efforts.

The İzmir Metropolitan Municipality has issued a public notice, stating that several roads have been closed due to the advancing fire. These include routes leading to Doğançay and Sancaklı neighborhoods, the road from Yeni Girne Street to Zübeyde Hanım neighborhood, Baş Pehlivan Karaali Street toward the seaside courts, and roads leading to Bayraklı TOKİ 6th Stage.

The Karşıyaka Municipality has begun evacuating animals from the Örnekköy Temporary Dog Shelter. The municipality has called on residents to assist in the evacuation by providing vehicles and animal carriers.

