Date published: 18 March 2025 16:43
 ~ Modified On: 18 March 2025 17:47
2 min Read

TV anchor Ece Üner taken to courthouse for questioning

Üner is accused of "publicly insulting judicial institutions" and "attempting to influence a fair trial."

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Ece Üner, a news anchor for the pro-opposition Halk TV, was taken to the courthouse today for questioning after being summoned by prosecutors.

Police officers arrived at Halk TV’s İstanbul studios to escort Üner to the courthouse, a video released by the broadcaster showed. Accompanied by the channel’s editor-in-chief, Suat Tektaş, and other colleagues, she stepped outside, where she had a brief exchange with officers.

A police officer informed Üner that there was a "prosecutor’s order" and that she would be taken to the courthouse to provide a statement. When she asked if she was being taken into custody, the officer clarified, "There is no detention order. You are being taken to the courthouse to give your statement as per the prosecutor’s instructions. Details of the case will be explained to you and your lawyer."

Üner then asked who had filed the complaint against her, to which the officer responded, "We will provide more details on the way."

She was then escorted into a police vehicle and taken to the courthouse.

Investigation linked to social media post

Shortly after, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that Üner was summoned over a comment she made on social media regarding journalist İsmail Saymaz’s passport seizure on Mar 15.

Saymaz had written, "Are they trying to link me to an ‘organization’ as well? We are seeking justice against the judiciary." In response, Üner commented, "The smear campaigns by FETÖ remnants are becoming exhausting." FETÖ is the acronym for the "Fethullahist Terrorist Organization," the group behind the 2016 coup attempt.

Authorities have accused Üner of "publicly insulting judicial institutions" and "attempting to influence a fair trial."

Before being questioned, Üner addressed the situation on social media, stating, "I have been summoned by the prosecutor’s office, but I don’t yet know why. Once I find out, I will share the details. If my statement takes too long, I may not be able to present tonight’s news broadcast."

Following her statement, the prosecutor's office referred Üner to court, requesting judicial control measures.

The İstanbul Criminal Judgeship of Peace ruled for her release with an international travel ban and required her to check in with authorities once a week.

13 December 2024

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists journalists detained Ece Üner İsmail Saymaz
related news
Halk TV chief editor arrested in 'expert witness' investigation
30 January 2025
/haber/halk-tv-chief-editor-arrested-in-expert-witness-investigation-304093
Three Halk TV journalists detained over broadcast of court expert’s phone call
29 January 2025
/haber/three-halk-tv-journalists-detained-over-broadcast-of-court-experts-phone-call-304066
Halk TV program host Serhan Asker detained at İzmir Airport
6 October 2023
/haber/halk-tv-program-host-serhan-asker-detained-at-izmir-airport-285954
