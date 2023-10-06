TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 6 October 2023 16:09
 ~ Modified On: 6 October 2023 16:12
1 min Read

Halk TV program host Serhan Asker detained at İzmir Airport

Serhan Asker revealed the detention on social media.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/06/halk-tv-program-host-serhan-asker-detained-at-izmir-airport.jpg

Serhan Asker, a television program host on Halk TV, was detained at İzmir Airport. Asker announced his detention on social media.

Asker had traveled to İzmir for the filming of his program titled "Görkemli Hatıralar." However, upon the plane's landing, he was detained by the police while still on board.

Serhan Asker revealed the detention on social media, stating, "I was taken off the plane by the police at İzmir Airport, where I came for the filming of 'Görkemli Hatıralar' tomorrow... They say there's an arrest warrant against me."

Halk TV İzmir Correspondent Yağmur Beril Varol reported that Asker had been taken to Izmir Courthouse. Varol added, "We learned that he is wanted by Antalya 1st Penal Court of Peace and has an ongoing case. He will be questioned regarding the ongoing case." (HA/VK)

