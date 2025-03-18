Turkey’s climate bill favors business over environment, says MP

A proposed Climate Law, promoted as Turkey's first of its kind, has come under criticism from civil society groups, who argue that it lacks public interest, disregards public health, and reduces the climate crisis to market-friendly mechanisms favoring big business. The ongoing debate highlights concerns that the legislation does little to address environmental protection.

The bill, drafted by lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and approved by parliament’s Environment Committee on Feb 26, is set to be presented to the parliament for further discussion in the coming days.

Exclusion of opposition MPs

MP Perihan Koca, a member of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party and a member of parliament’s Environment Committee, said opposition lawmakers were not included in drafting process. Noting that climate change affects millions, Koca criticized the way the bill was introduced, calling it a "top-down imposition."

She also pointed out that meetings were held before the proposal was brought to the committee, yet they were not informed. "What we have before us is a law that was discussed solely with corporate groups before being presented to us. On Feb 25, the Climate Change Directorate held a briefing for us. However, we were not given an opportunity to discuss the reasons, consequences, or impacts of the proposal. The next day, on Feb 26, it was brought before the Environment Committee and passed by a majority vote. Now, it is headed to the General Assembly for discussion."

‘The bill grants corporations the right to destroy nature’

Koca also criticized specific provisions in the bill, arguing that it disguises climate concerns under terms like "green vision" and "green development" while prioritizing corporate interests over environmental protection.

"This is a law that places businesses, not nature and ecosystems, at its core. It does not include any serious measures to combat climate change or protect nature. Instead, it aims to integrate Turkey into the European Union’s 'Green Deal' while creating a patriarchal market system," she said.

She further argued that the bill primarily focuses on establishing an Emissions Trading System (ETS), a mechanism that allows the buying and selling of carbon emissions, presenting carbon trading as a climate solution.

According to Koca, the bill lacks essential measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, offers no concrete steps toward phasing out fossil fuels, and fails to address issues related to mining, deforestation, and industrial pollution.

"This is essentially a trade agreement designed to benefit businesses. It paves the way for corporations to legally pollute the atmosphere as much as they want while framing pollution as something that can be offset through financial penalties," she asserted.

Greenwashing

If the bill is passed in parliament, Koca warned that it would present corporate interests as climate action under a "greenwashed" framework.

"Figures like Mehmet Cengiz, the owner of Cengiz Holding, will be included in the law’s regulatory and advisory board under the name of climate governance," she claimed, arguing that the government is misrepresenting its climate policies.

She stressed that real climate action requires concrete plans for the energy sector and coal production, yet the AKP government is instead pushing forward a law that, in her view, will accelerate environmental destruction.

"This bill does not contain any real environmental safeguards. It has significant loopholes that benefit corporations. Instead of addressing drought, the destruction of wetlands, wildfires, or climate disasters, it will deepen the crisis while protecting corporate interests," she said.

Koca urged opposition parties to "immediately establish a resistance strategy" against the proposed law.

She also called for public awareness campaigns to inform citizens about the bill and encouraged civil society to raise its voice.

"Only by doing this can we pave the way for effective opposition," she concluded. (DT/TY/VK)