Rights group calls for release of activist jailed for supporting ill prisoners

The İstanbul branch of the Human Rights Association (İHD) has condemned the imprisonment of Hatice Onaran, a member of its prison commission, after she was arrested for depositing money into a prison account to support ill prisoners. The association has called for her immediate release.

Onaran has spent years advocating for the rights of prisoners, particularly those in need of medical treatment. She was sentenced under Turkey’s anti-terror financing law for depositing a small amount of money on behalf of eight ill prisoners, including her former spouse, Menderes Leyla. She has been held at Gebze Women’s Closed Prison in Koceli since October.

The İHD criticized the ruling, calling it "contrary to reason, conscience, and the law." It stressed that sending money to prisoners is not a crime and that such transactions are regulated by prison administration guidelines.

"Inmates are not allowed to receive cash directly," the İHD stated. "Funds must be deposited into the prison administration’s account and are used according to specific regulations."

Severe health concerns

The 60-year-old activist has been diagnosed with colon cancer and is classified as 79% disabled. After years of fighting for prisoners’ right to medical care, she is now facing similar challenges herself.

The İHD announced that it will continue to protest Onaran’s detention and will deposit funds for her each month through the state postal service, as it does for other inmates. (VK)