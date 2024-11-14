Services disrupted by fire at İstanbul's Yenikapı metro station hub

A fire broke out at İstanbul’s Yenikapı metro station on the Yenikapı-Hacıosman line, causing heavy smoke and temporarily halting services at the station. The fire has been put off but its cause is yet to be determined, authorities said.

The Yenikapı station of the M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line has been temporarily closed and services on the M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman line run Vezneciler and Hacıosman stations, Metro İstanbul announced on social media.

To accommodate passengers affected by the closure, officials arranged for a temporary shuttle service between Yenikapı and Vezneciler stations using free IETT buses.

Emergency response teams, including police, firefighters, and medical personnel, were dispatched to the scene after reports of smoke filling the station. Some passengers were affected by the intense smoke.

Yenikapı is a major public transportation hub where two metro lines intersect with the city's commuter rail line. (VK)