Buldan and Önder: We are much more hopeful compared to previous processes

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) members of parliament Pervin Buldan and Sırrı Süreyya Önder have released a further written statement regarding the meeting they held with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan two days ago (28 December).

Buldan and Önder’s statement where they indicate that they won’t be providing further information to the press due to the “sensitivity of the process” is as follows:

“Due to its sensitivity, we won’t be providing information to the press until the process reaches a certain maturity. This doesn’t mean we are concealing anything; in contrast, it is due to the respect we hold to the meetings we will conduct from now on.”

“But to summarize in a sentence, we can say that we are much more hopeful compared to previous processes. In the new year, we, as the delegation, will make a comprehensive statement.”