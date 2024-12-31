IPA research: 55,9% of people in Istanbul fail to pay credit card bill

The Istanbul Planning Agency (IPA), an affiliate of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), has published its December 2024 Istanbul Social Agenda Research.

IPA contacted 1027 people for the research, and listed the first three problems of people in Istanbul as the economy, traffic and the anticipated Marmara earthquake.

Economic problems topped the list with 53.3%.

55.9% of participants stated that they either paid the minimum of their credit card debt, or couldn’t pay at all.

28.7% said that they failed to make certain payments and took out loans, 39.1% said they barely made a living. Only 23.8% stated that they could save some money.

(RT/NHRD)