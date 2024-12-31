TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 31 December 2024 11:32
 ~ Modified On: 31 December 2024 13:09
1 min Read

IPA research: 55,9% of people in Istanbul fail to pay credit card bill

The Istanbul Planning Agency (IPA) has published research stating that the primary problems of the people of Istanbul are the economy, traffic and the anticipated earthquake. 40% said they barely made a living.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
IPA research: 55,9% of people in Istanbul fail to pay credit card bill

The Istanbul Planning Agency (IPA), an affiliate of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), has published its December 2024 Istanbul Social Agenda Research.

IPA contacted 1027 people for the research, and listed the first three problems of people in Istanbul as the economy, traffic and the anticipated Marmara earthquake.

Economic problems topped the list with 53.3%.

55.9% of participants stated that they either paid the minimum of their credit card debt, or couldn’t pay at all.

28.7% said that they failed to make certain payments and took out loans, 39.1% said they barely made a living. Only 23.8% stated that they could save some money.

(RT/NHRD)

Origin
Istanbul
economy cost of living İstanbul IPA İBB credit cards
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top