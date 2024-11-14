Nude painting mistaken for Picasso seized in art trafficking raid in Turkey, later censored

In a wide-ranging operation targeting illegal trade in historical artifacts, Turkish authorities have seized numerous valuable items, including a nude painting initially believed to be by Pablo Picasso. The raid, conducted across 14 provinces by Turkey’s gendarmerie, was coordinated by the Bayburt Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and focused on illicit artifact trade and unauthorized excavations.

Among the items seized was a painting described in media reports as “a work attributed to the world-famous artist Pablo Picasso, allegedly valued at 6 million euros.” Turkish news outlets quickly published sensational headlines announcing the find without fact-checking.

The painting in question features a “Picasso” signature in the lower-left corner, alongside the year “1875.” This raised suspicions, as the Spanish artist was born in 1881 and passed away in 1973.

Additionally, the year “1875” belongs to the 19th century, contradicting reports that labeled the painting an 18th-century work. Authorities placed a label on the painting itself that reads “18th-century painting attributed to Pablo Picasso,” further casting doubt on its authenticity.

Online information indicates that the artwork closely resembles “Bather,” a painting by Russian artist Andrei Frantsevich Belloli (1821-1881), currently on display at the Uzbekistan State Museum of Applied Arts. Belloli’s piece, known for depicting a woman bathing, aligns more accurately with the seized painting’s style and age than any work by Picasso.

As investigations continue, authorities are working to verify the painting’s origins and authenticity, with early signs pointing to a case of mistaken identity or intentional misattribution.

The photos disseminated by the authorities, the nude painting was blurred, but it’s not clear which agency applied the censorship. (VC/VK)