Date published: 2 December 2024 11:51
 ~ Modified On: 3 December 2024 21:02
2 min Read

Man hangs Turkish flag on Aleppo Citadel, sparking controversy

Some pro-opposition accounts described the man as "stupid and ignorant."

Vecih Cuzdan

A video showing a man hanging a Turkish flag on the iconic Aleppo Citadel after a reported seizure of central Aleppo by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led jihadist groups and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) on Nov 29 has sparked backlash.

The footage, which also shows luxury SUVs with Turkish license plates from Antep city parked in the square near the citadel, generated excitement among some with expansionist and nationalist leanings.

The video was widely shared on Arabic-language media outlets.

'Owns an internet company'

One Syrian pro-opposition account criticized the man, saying,  “A stupid and ignorant man named Walid Handawi, originally from Keljibrin, who acquired Turkish citizenship. He has never carried a weapon, stood on the front lines, participated in a battle, or even raised the revolutionary flag. He owns an internet company in Azaz and has financial partnerships with the Turks. He came to Aleppo in Turkish vehicles, filmed himself with the Turkish flag under guard, and left.”

Another user who quoted the post added, “This man is a Syrian Turkmen. He came, took a couple of photos, and left.”

Handawi is seen in front of the Aleppo Citadel in the photo on the left; the photo on the right is one he shared on Facebook on Jun 30.

Who is Walid Handawi?

Walid Handawi, the man alleged to have hung the Turkish flag on the Aleppo Citadel, lists his title on his publicly accessible social media profile as the General Manager of Vatan ISS Internet Service Provider. He also states that he studied sociology at Aleppo University and currently resides in Antep.

The company Handawi manages, Vatan ISS, is based in Kilis and operates under Tokoğlu Information Technologies Trade Ltd. According to Turkey’s Trade Registry Gazette, the company was transferred in 2021 to Moayad Hamidi, a Turkish citizen residing in Kilis.

Vatan ISS offers a wide range of services, including satellite communication, internet service provision, mobile phone services, shared radio services, fixed-line telephony, cable broadcasting, infrastructure management, and various electronic communication services authorized by Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK). (VC/VK)

Istanbul
Syria
Vecih Cuzdan
Vecih Cuzdan
@VecihCuzdan [email protected]
bianet yazı işleri müdürü (Nisan 2023). sendika.org ve T24’te tam zamanlı; taz.gazete, Stern ve Inside Turkey için serbest zamanlı çalıştı (2013-2023). İstanbul Üniversitesi Tarih Bölümü’nü...

bianet yazı işleri müdürü (Nisan 2023). sendika.org ve T24’te tam zamanlı; taz.gazete, Stern ve Inside Turkey için serbest zamanlı çalıştı (2013-2023). İstanbul Üniversitesi Tarih Bölümü’nü bitirdi, yüksek lisansını Kocaeli Üniversitesi Tarih Anabilim Dalı'nda “1957 Türkiye-Suriye krizi ve Türk basınında şarkiyatçı söylem” başlıklı teziyle tamamladı.

show more
