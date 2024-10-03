Men killed 33 women in September

According to the news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and agencies, men killed at least 33 women and one child in September. One of the killed women was transgender.

Additionally, 21 women died under suspicious circumstances, making it unclear whether the killings were gender-based or not.

Men perpetrated violence on at least 45 women, abused at least 14 boys and girls, and sexually harassed at least eight women. Men raped three women and coerced 61 women into sex work.

Men killed at least 278 women in the first nine months of the year.

Suspicious deaths by provinces Antep (2), Aydın (1), Balıkesir (1), Batman (1), Çanakkale (1), Çorum (1), Erzurum (1), Eskişehir (2), İstanbul (3), İzmir (1), Kayseri (1), Mardin (1), Niğde (1), Osmaniye (1), Samsun (1), Van (2).

Male violence in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 In the first nine months of 2024, men killed 278 women, harassed 60 women, abused 117 children, inflicted violence on 443 women and raped 11 women. Men forced at least 327 women into sex work. While 211 women's deaths were reported as “suspicious” in the press, men killed at least 32 children. In the first nine months of 2023, men killed 247 women, harassed 56 women, abused 97 children, committed violence against 578 women and raped 12 women. Men forced at least 254 women into sex work. While 190 women's deaths were reported as “suspicious” in the press, men killed at least 18 children. In the first nine months of 2022, men killed 248 women, harassed 118 women, abused 187 children, inflicted violence on 605 women and raped 24 women. Men forced at least 372 women into sex work. In the first nine months of 2022, 145 women's deaths were reported as “suspicious” in the press, while men killed at least 32 children in the first nine months of the year. In the first nine months of 2021, men killed 234 women, harassed 116 women, abused 111 children and raped 78 women. Men forced at least 507 women into sex work and inflicted violence and injuries on at least 617 women. In the first nine months of 2021, 170 women's deaths were “suspicious”, while men killed at least 25 children.

Femicide

Men killed at least 33 women in September, compared to 42 in the same month last year.

Men also killed at least one man in the company of women.

Men killed at least six women despite restraining orders.

Women killed by men in September Ayşe K., Aysel Y., Berivan Ağbaba, Berrin Yılmaz, Çiğdem E., Döne B., Dursine C. Elif Ceren A., Ebru Öcal, Esin Karabıyık, Fatma K., Fadim T., Feriye Gözaüala, Fadimana O., Hamiyet Görmezer, Hatice Gül, Hatice R., Hazal G., Merve D., Maıa A., Naciye Y., Nebahat Yükçü, Nuran K., R.Z., Selda E., Sehle Gündüz, Satı Aktan, Sıla M., Sudenaz U., Şeyda Yılmaz, V.E., Yaren Küçük, Zeliha K.

Provinces where men killed women Adıyaman (2), Afyon (1), Aksaray (1), Ankara (1), Antep (1), Antalya (1), Aydın (2), Diyarbakır (1), Erzurum (1), Hatay (3), İstanbul (5), İzmir (2), Kars (1), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (1), Konya (2), Malatya (1), Manisa (1), Maraş (1), Mersin (2), Sakarya (1), Samsun (1).

Men killed 16 women because they did not want to reconcile and/or wanted to break up. While men killed two women to “rob” them, the pretext for killing 15 women was not reported in the press.

23 women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, three women by relatives such as grandfathers or sons, and two women by friends. One woman was killed by a “thief” who broke into her house, two women were killed by two men who were their neighbors. The degree of acquaintance between the six men and the two women whom they killed was not reported in the press.

Men killed at least 19 women inside the home and 14 women outside the home such as on the street and in automobiles.

Men killed 21 women with firearms and nine women with sharp objects. Men assaulted two women. One woman was strangled to death.

Legal proceedings There were 42 male perpetrators who killed women. 22 perpetrators were arrested, eight perpetrators were detained. Six perpetrators committed suicide. One perpetrator was reported as “escaped”. The legal process of at least five perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Child murder

Men killed at least one child in September. Last year, this number was one in the same month. It is not clear who killed a child. Men strangled one child to death.

Provinces where men killed children Diyarbakır (1).

Names of the children killed by men Narin Güran.

Legal proceedings At least 12 people suspected of killing the children or being accomplices were detained.

Harassment

Men harassed at least eight women in September. At the same time last year, this number was 11.

Men harassed six women verbally and physically. They harassed one woman by taking video-photographs and one woman by masturbating in front of her.

Men harassed five women in places outside the home, such as shops, streets and public transportation, and three women at home.

One woman was harassed by her neighbor and four women were harassed by couriers. The identity of the man who harassed three women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Antalya (1), Edirne (2), Çankırı (1), İstanbul (2), İzmir (2).

Legal proceedings There were seven perpetrators who harassed women. None of them were arrested. Two perpetrators were detained and legal proceedings were initiated for three perpetrators. The legal process of two perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 14 girls and boys in September. The number was nine in the same month last year. Some perpetrators had committed the same offense before and were prosecuted.

Men abused eight children in places outside the home, such as mosques, streets and parks, and six children inside the home.

The identities of three men who abused at least four children were not reported in the press. One child was abused by his grandfather, one child by his neighbor, two children by six family members, one child by a Quran course instructor, one child by his cousin, one child by his stepfather, one child by 18 identified men and two children by their fathers.

Provinces where men abused children Adana (1), Aydın (1), Bursa (1), Diyarbakır (1), Eskişehir (1), Kocaeli (1), Mersin (1), Muğla (3), Osmaniye (1), Tekirdağ (1), İstanbul (2)

Legal proceedings There were at least 35 perpetrators who abused children. 14 perpetrators were arrested, 20 perpetrators were detained. The legal process of one perpetrator was not reflected in the press.

Sexual assault/Rape

Eylül’de erkekler, en az üç kadına tecavüz etti. Geçen yıl aynı ayda bu sayı dört idi. İki kadın zihinsel engelleydi.

Bir kadına komşusu, bir kadına yedi oğlan çocuğu tecavüz etti. Bir kadına tecavüz eden erkeğin yakınlık derecesi basına yansımadı.

Provinces where men injured women Denizli (1), Hatay (1), Muğla (1).

Judicial process There were nine perpetrators who rapen women. All of them were arrested.

Violence / Injury

Men injured at least 45 women in September. The number was 66 in the same month last year. 12 women were hospitalized with serious injuries. At least nine women were injured by men despite protection orders.

Provinces where men injured women Adana (1), Adıyaman (1), Ağrı (1), Bursa (2), Diyarbakır (2), Edirne (22), Eskişehir (1), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (1), Konya (1), Kırıkkale (1), Malatya (1), Mersin (1), Nevşehir (1), Samsun (1), Tokat (1), Yozgat (1), Zonguldak (1), İstanbul (2), İzmir (2).

At least 40 women were injured by their husbands or boyfriends. One woman was injured by her neighbor, one woman by her driver, two women by family members such as father/brother. One woman was injured by her neighbor.

The pretext of men injuring 28 women was not reported in the press. Men injured at least 11 women because they wanted to break up or did not want to reconcile. While men injured five women because they were “jealous”, men injured one woman during a “mugging”.

Men injured 38 women by beating, four women with firearms and three women with sharp objects.

Men injured 36 women inside the house and nine women in places outside the house such as streets, parks and hospitals.

Legal proceedings There were at least 45 men who injured women, only eight perpetrators were arrested. Legal proceedings were initiated against 19 perpetrators. Six perpetrators were detained. One perpetrator was fined.Two perpetrators committed suicide. One perpetrator was reported as “released." The legal process of at least eight perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Forced sex work

In September 2024, men forced at least 61 women into sex work. 40 women were not Turkish citizens. There were also children among those forced into sex work.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Aydın (18), İstanbul (36), Kocaeli (1), Yalova (6).

Legal proceedings There were at least 34 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. 17 perpetrators were arrested, six perpetrators were detained. One perpetrator was released. The legal process of at least 10 perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

