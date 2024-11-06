Men killed 49 women in October

According to the news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and agencies, men killed at least 49 women and eight children in October.

Additionally, 29 women died under suspicious circumstances, making it unclear whether the killings were gender-based or not.

Men perpetrated violence on at least 79 women, abused at least 58 boys and girls, and sexually harassed at least 40 women. Men raped two women and coerced 49 women into sex work.

Men killed at least 327 women in the first nine months of the year.

Suspicious deaths by provinces Ankara (2), Antalya (1), Aydın (4), Bilecik (1), Bursa (1), Çanakkale (1), Diyarbakır (2), Eskişehir (1), İstanbul (6), Kırıkkale (1), Kocaeli (1), Maraş (2), Ordu (1), Samsun (1), Tekirdağ (1), Urfa (1), Van (1), Zonguldak (1).

Male violence in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 In the first 10 months of 2024, men killed 327 women, harassed 100 women, abused 175 children, inflicted violence on 521 women and raped 13 women. Men forced at least 376 women into sex work. The deaths of 240 women were “suspicious”. Men killed at least 39 children. In the first 10 months of 2023, men killed 268 women, harassed 347 women, abused 110 children, inflicted violence on 647 women and raped 15 women. Men forced at least 334 women into sex work. The deaths of 215 women were “suspicious.” Men killed at least 19 children. In the first 10 months of 2022, men killed 280 women, harassed 131 women, abused 205 children, inflicted violence on 675 women, and raped 25 women. Men forced at least 386 women into sex work. In the first 10 months of 2022, the deaths of 159 women were “suspicious.” Men killed at least 36 children in the first 10 months of the year. In the first 10 months of 2021, men killed 256 women, harassed 396 women, abused 160 children, and raped 87 women. Men forced at least 586 women into sex work and inflicted violence and injuries on at least 670 women. In the first 10 months of 2021, the deaths of 183 women were “suspicious.” Men killed at least 27 children.

Femicide

Men killed at least 49 women in October, compared to 21 in the same month last year.

Men also killed at least two men in the company of women.

Men killed at least seven women despite restraining orders. One of the perpetrators was a specialist sergeant.

Women killed by men in October A.H., A.K., Aylin P., Ayşe K., Ayşegül S., Berivan Ö., B.I., Burcu Sevgi T., C.A., Canan Cerit, D.K., Dilek D., Duygu Şahin, E.D., E.K., Emine D., Evin Demirtaş, Fatma B., Fatma Ö., Gaye G., Gülcan U., Güler M., Gülçin K., Güldane G., Gülfer Ö., Gülsiye O., Hasibe T., Huriye Ö., İ.U., K.K., Kübra G., Manal K., Mintaha A., Mine Özcan, N.A., N.Ç., Nuran S., S.Ç., S.Ö.A., Semira A., Sevgi G., Sevgi G.Y., Sevim K., Sibel Aygan, Şaizer G., Şenay G., Tuba A., Ülfet Köse, Yasemin U.Ç., Yasemin Y.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (7), Ankara (1), Antep (1), Antalya (1), Aydın (1), Balıkesir (2), Batman (1), Bursa (2), Çankırı (1), Diyarbakır (2), Hatay (3), İstanbul (8), İzmir (2), Karabük (1), Kastamonu (2), Kırıkkale (1), Kocaeli (1), Konya (1), Maraş (1), Mersin (2), Muğla (1), Nevşehir (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (1), Tekirdağ (1), Urfa (1), Yalova (1), Zonguldak (1)

Men killed 16 women because they did not want to reconcile and/or wanted to leave. The excuse for killing 15 women was not reported in the press.

36 women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, 10 women were killed by relatives such as grandfathers or sons, one woman by a coworker and one woman by two employees. The degree of acquaintance between the person and the woman he killed was not reported in the press.

Men killed at least 32 women in their homes and 17 women in public or outdoor spaces such as streets and cars.

Men killed 39 women with firearms and nine women with sharp objects. Men killed one woman by strangling her.

Legal proceedings There were 47 perpetrators who killed women. 27 perpetrators were arrested, four perpetrators were detained. 15 perpetrators committed suicide. One perpetrator was reported as “escaped."

Child murder

Men killed at least eight children in October. Last year, this number was one in the same month. Five children were killed by their father, one child by her mother's boyfriend and one child by her friend. The identity of the man who killed one child was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men killed children Antep (4), Batman (1), Karaman (1), Manisa (1), Tekirdağ (1).

Names of the children killed by men Narin Güran.

Legal proceedings M.D., E.N.D., A.D., Y.D.D, Muhammet Samet Karaoluk, M.E.P., A.E.A., Sıla T.

Harassment

Men harassed at least 40 women in October. At the same month last year, this number was 291.

Men harassed 24 women verbally and physically. They harassed six woman by taking their video-photographs and at least 10 women by masturbating in front of her.

Men harassed 30 women in places outside the home, such as shops, streets and public transportation, and three women at home. Information on where men harassed domestic women was not reported in the press.

Three women were harassed by their neighbors, one woman by her tailor, one woman by a taxi driver, one woman by her ex-boyfriend, two women by passengers, one woman by two municipality employees and one woman by a doctor.

The degree of closeness between the men and the 30 women whom they harassed was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Ankara (1), Antalya (1), Balıkesir (1), Bursa (2), Eskişehir (2), İstanbul (16), İzmir (5), Kocaeli (1), Manisa (1), Maraş (1), Mersin (2), Ordu (1), Samsun (2), Yalova (2), Zonguldak (1)

Legal proceedings There were at least 34 perpetrators who harassed women. Nine perpetrators were arrested. Five perpetrators were taken into custody, legal proceedings were initiated against four perpetrators. One perpetrator escaped. One perpetrator was sentenced to house arrest. One perpetrator was dismissed from his job. The identities of at least 13 perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 58 girls and boys in October. The number was 13 in the same month last year. Some perpetrators had committed the same offense before and were prosecuted. One of the children was mentally challenged.

Men abused 48 children in places outside the home, such as schools, sports centers and Quran courses, and six children inside the home. Information on where the men abused at least four children was not reported in the press.

Information on 18 men who abused at least 25 children was not reported in the press. Three children were abused by drivers and at least 22 children were abused by six men, including tennis teachers and imam hatip high school teachers. Four children were abused by neighbors and four children were abused by family members such as fathers and older brothers.

Provinces where men abused children Adana (2), Ankara (3), Antalya (2), Bolu (1), Bursa (7), Diyarbakır (2), Edirne (2), Eskişehir (2), Hatay (1), Kocaeli (1), Nevşehir (2), Ordu (16), Sakarya (2), Samsun (1), Tokat (2), Trabzon (1), Van (1), Zonguldak (1), İstanbul (6), İzmir (3).

Legal proceedings There were at least 38 perpetrators who abused children. 18 perpetrators were arrested, five perpetrators were detained. Legal proceedings were initiated against four perpetrators. Three perpetrators were released from custody. Two perpetrators fled. Three perpetrators were dismissed or suspended. The legal process of three perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Sexual assault/Rape

In October, men raped at least two women. In the same month last year, this number was three.

One woman was raped by her neighbor, the degree of intimacy of the man who raped one woman was not reported in the press. Men raped one woman on a boat and one woman inside the house.

Provinces where men injured women İzmit (1), Samsun (1).

Judicial process There were two perpetrators who raped women. One perpetrator was detained, one perpetrator was arrested.

Violence / Injury

Men injured at least 79 women in October. The number was 69 in the same month last year. Nine women were hospitalized with serious injuries. At least 12 women were injured by men despite protection orders.

Provinces where men injured women Adana (4), Adıyaman (1), Aksaray (1), Ankara (3), Antalya (6), Bitlis (2), Bursa (7), Denizli (1), Dersim (1), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (2), Eskişehir (1), Hakkari (2), Kilis (2), Konya (2), Kütahya (1), Kırıkkale (2), Kırşehir (1), Maraş (2), Mersin (1), Ordu (1), Rize (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (4), Tokat (1), Trabzon (1), Urfa (4), Çorlu (1), Çorum (1), İstanbul (14), İzmir (7).

At least 36 women were injured by their husbands or boyfriends. Four women were injured by their neighbors, 22 women by relatives such as fathers and brothers, one woman by a politician, three women by her friends and one woman by a lawyer. At least three women were injured by men in attacks at universities. The degree of acquaintance between the men and the nine women whom they injured was not reported in the press.

Men's pretext for injuring 42 women was not reported in the press. Men injured at least 20 women because they wanted to break up or did not want to reconcile. Men injured five women because they were “jealous”, two women because they had a cat and at least 10 women because they went to a demonstration.

Men assaulted 57 women, injured nine women with firearms and 11 women with sharp objects. Men burned one woman and threw Molotovs at one woman's house.

Men injured 39 women inside the house and 40 women in places outside the house such as streets, parks and hospitals.

Legal proceedings 16 perpetrators who injured women were arrested. 13 perpetrators were taken into custody. Legal proceedings were initiated against nine perpetrators. Three perpetrators fled. A restraining order was issued against three perpetrators. At least six men were released from custody. Six perpetrators committed suicide. At least one perpetrator was sentenced to house arrest. The legal process of 22 perpetrators was not reported in the press.

Forced sex work

In October 2024, men forced at least 49 women into sex work. 13 women were not Turkish citizens. There were also children among those forced into sex work.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Ankara (16), Antep (9), Bursa (4), Kocaeli (4) Konya (9), Urfa (7).

Legal proceedings There were at least 31 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. 22 perpetrators were arrested, nine perpetrators were released.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

(EMK/VK)