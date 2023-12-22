TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 22 December 2023 15:33
 ~ Modified On: 22 December 2023 18:02
3 min Read

'Can Atalay's friends' keep vigil in courthouse until release order is issued for the MP

According to the information provided by the court clerk to Can Atalay's lawyers, the panel will wait for the reasoned decision of the Constitutional Court. Lawyer Özgür Urfa stated, "We will not leave the courthouse until we receive the release order."

Ruken Tuncel
TRTürkçesini Oku
Ruken Tuncel

Ruken Tuncel
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
'Can Atalay's friends' keep vigil in courthouse until release order is issued for the MP

Can Atalay's friends and colleagues, in response to the second 'violation of rights' decision by the Constitutional Court (AYM) against Turkey Workers' Party (TİP) Hatay Deputy Atalay, made a statement at Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, demanding his release. They announced that they would not leave the courthouse until the release order is issued.

Lawyers requested the İstanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court, where the decision of the AYM was sent, to issue the release order 'as soon as possible'. Deniz Özen, one of Atalay's lawyers, stated in the statement that the violation of rights was confirmed with the second decision of the Constitutional Court.

AYM unanimously calls for the implementation of its decision on imprisoned MP
SECOND VIOLATION DECISION FOR CAN ATALAY
AYM unanimously calls for the implementation of its decision on imprisoned MP
21 December 2023

Özen, saying, "We have been waiting for Can Atalay to take his place in the parliament for six months," continued his speech as follows:

"We have been waiting for a city that has been destroyed by an earthquake to meet with the deputy of the city for six months. There was a previous decision by the Constitutional Court, and regarding this decision, a ruling was made by the Court of Cassation not to comply with it, unprecedented in history of Turkey. We know that this has no legal relevance. Yesterday, the Constitutional Court made a new decision. The decision reached the court around 3:30 p.m. In the decision, the members of the Constitutional Court unanimously defined the failure to implement the previous decision of the Constitutional Court as the 'violation of the individual application right.' Secondly, they unanimously decided for Can Atalay's release, to eliminate the violation. This means that even the members who previously voted against it say, 'Constitutional Court decisions are final and binding; they must be implemented.' If Article 153 of the Constitution is still in effect, the decision should be implemented. Not even a minute should be waited."

Turkey faces judicial crisis as high courts clash over jailed MP
Turkey faces judicial crisis as high courts clash over jailed MP
9 November 2023

Speaking after lawyer Deniz Özen, TİP Party Assembly Member and lawyer Özgür Urfa said, "It has been confirmed for the second time that Can Atalay has been a captive for 222 days," and continued his words as follows:

"This captivity, which has been going on for 222 days, must now come to an end, Can Atalay should not be held for even a minute. Not implementing the decision of the Constitutional Court is a judicial coup. I address the 13th Heavy Penal Court, which currently has the file in front of it: Not implementing the decision of the Constitutional Court is a crime, do not be an accomplice to this crime. Tomorrow, you cannot get out of the situation by saying 'we were under pressure.' The law you do not follow will be needed for you one day."

Urfa concluded his words by saying, "We will continue to wait here until the decision is made. We will not leave here without the release order." (RT/PE)

Ruken Tuncel
Ruken Tuncel
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet eğitim ve mülteci hakları editörü. Evrensel, T24, Taraf, Bakurpress, JİNHA, Jin news, Özgürlükçü Demokrasi ve Yeni Yaşam gazetesinde, yargı muhabirliği, politika editörlüğü, hak ihlalleri ve...

bianet eğitim ve mülteci hakları editörü. Evrensel, T24, Taraf, Bakurpress, JİNHA, Jin news, Özgürlükçü Demokrasi ve Yeni Yaşam gazetesinde, yargı muhabirliği, politika editörlüğü, hak ihlalleri ve kadın alanlarında çalıştı. İstanbul Aydın Üniversitesi İnternet Gazeteciliği ve Yayıncılığı, Marmara Üniversitesi İletişim Fakültesi Gazetecilik bölümünde okudu.

show more
related news
CHP leader on AYM's Atalay ruling: 'Resisting the decision is to disregard the legal order'
21 December 2023
/haber/chp-leader-on-aym-s-atalay-ruling-resisting-the-decision-is-to-disregard-the-legal-order-289639
SECOND VIOLATION DECISION FOR CAN ATALAY
AYM unanimously calls for the implementation of its decision on imprisoned MP
21 December 2023
/haber/aym-unanimously-calls-for-the-implementation-of-its-decision-on-imprisoned-mp-289628
related news
CHP leader on AYM's Atalay ruling: 'Resisting the decision is to disregard the legal order'
21 December 2023
/haber/chp-leader-on-aym-s-atalay-ruling-resisting-the-decision-is-to-disregard-the-legal-order-289639
SECOND VIOLATION DECISION FOR CAN ATALAY
AYM unanimously calls for the implementation of its decision on imprisoned MP
21 December 2023
/haber/aym-unanimously-calls-for-the-implementation-of-its-decision-on-imprisoned-mp-289628
other articles
Tahir Elçi murder case: 'Hearing Davutoğlu could have changed the course of the trial'
29 November 2023
Tahir Elçi murder case: 'Hearing Davutoğlu could have changed the course of the trial'
Q&A WITH AMY AUSTIN HOLMES
'Turkey-backed groups cause instability in Syria'
10 November 2023
'Turkey-backed groups cause instability in Syria'
Top prosecutor pushes for MP Atalay’s continued imprisonment despite supreme court verdict
7 November 2023
Top prosecutor pushes for MP Atalay’s continued imprisonment despite supreme court verdict
AYM has detailed the violation, the court can only issue a release order, says Atalay's lawyer
27 October 2023
AYM has detailed the violation, the court can only issue a release order, says Atalay's lawyer
Lawyers demand release order for Can Atalay after supreme court decision
26 October 2023
Lawyers demand release order for Can Atalay after supreme court decision
Back to Top