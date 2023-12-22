'Can Atalay's friends' keep vigil in courthouse until release order is issued for the MP

Can Atalay's friends and colleagues, in response to the second 'violation of rights' decision by the Constitutional Court (AYM) against Turkey Workers' Party (TİP) Hatay Deputy Atalay, made a statement at Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, demanding his release. They announced that they would not leave the courthouse until the release order is issued.

Lawyers requested the İstanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court, where the decision of the AYM was sent, to issue the release order 'as soon as possible'. Deniz Özen, one of Atalay's lawyers, stated in the statement that the violation of rights was confirmed with the second decision of the Constitutional Court.

Özen, saying, "We have been waiting for Can Atalay to take his place in the parliament for six months," continued his speech as follows:

"We have been waiting for a city that has been destroyed by an earthquake to meet with the deputy of the city for six months. There was a previous decision by the Constitutional Court, and regarding this decision, a ruling was made by the Court of Cassation not to comply with it, unprecedented in history of Turkey. We know that this has no legal relevance. Yesterday, the Constitutional Court made a new decision. The decision reached the court around 3:30 p.m. In the decision, the members of the Constitutional Court unanimously defined the failure to implement the previous decision of the Constitutional Court as the 'violation of the individual application right.' Secondly, they unanimously decided for Can Atalay's release, to eliminate the violation. This means that even the members who previously voted against it say, 'Constitutional Court decisions are final and binding; they must be implemented.' If Article 153 of the Constitution is still in effect, the decision should be implemented. Not even a minute should be waited."

Speaking after lawyer Deniz Özen, TİP Party Assembly Member and lawyer Özgür Urfa said, "It has been confirmed for the second time that Can Atalay has been a captive for 222 days," and continued his words as follows:

"This captivity, which has been going on for 222 days, must now come to an end, Can Atalay should not be held for even a minute. Not implementing the decision of the Constitutional Court is a judicial coup. I address the 13th Heavy Penal Court, which currently has the file in front of it: Not implementing the decision of the Constitutional Court is a crime, do not be an accomplice to this crime. Tomorrow, you cannot get out of the situation by saying 'we were under pressure.' The law you do not follow will be needed for you one day."

Urfa concluded his words by saying, "We will continue to wait here until the decision is made. We will not leave here without the release order." (RT/PE)