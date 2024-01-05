CHP leader Özel invites all opposition to a Constitutional Rally in Ankara

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Özgür Özel, announced that they have called an extraordinary session of the parliament on January 9 in response to the situation arising from the non-implementation of the Constitutional Court's decision regarding Hatay MP Can Atalay. CHP will also organize a rally and meeting at Tandoğan Square in Ankara on January 14.

Court of Cassation: 'Constitutional Court's violation decision for Atalay has no legal value'

Yesterday, the CHP Central Executive Board (MYK) and Party Assembly (PM) convened at the party's headquarters and Özel held a press conference following these meetings..

Özgür Özel emphasized that the country is going through extraordinary days, stating that the recent decision by the Court of Cassation regarding Can Atalay made it impractical for the Party Assembly meeting to take place with the agenda of determining candidates for the local elections.

He informed that in the areas where primaries have been conducted, the candidacy of those who have completed the primaries will be announced. Oher than that the Party Assembly meeting with the agenda of local elections has been postponed to the next week, he stated.

"Attempt to suspend the Constitution"

Özel added the following: "However, beyond this issue, our Party Assembly has discussed the attempt to suspend the Constitution, disregard the Constitution, an attempt of a civilian coup through the judiciary that we are facing. The decision made by the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation, regarding the non-release of Can Atalay, who was elected as a representative by the people of Hatay, not benefiting from parliamentary immunity, and the suspension of his trial. This is being perceived as a crisis but it goes far beyond this."

Erdoğan's advisor targets the Constitutional Court, says it creates systemic crisis

Özel, asserting that Can Atalay is unjustly prosecuted, reminded that Constitutional Court decisions are published with justifications, and at that moment, these decisions are binding for the executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

Emphasizing that the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey is a common social contract, Özel expressed that without a constitution, there cannot be a state, and safeguarding the constitution means safeguarding the future of the country.

"We will not shy away from any legal or political steps"

Özel, outlining the steps they will take to safeguard the future of Turkey, stated:

"The Article 153 of the Constitution is clear. Not implementing Constitutional Court decisions, attempting to suspend the Constitution, is an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order. Therefore, we will not shy away from any legal or political steps to combat the crime committed against the constitutional order.

Firstly, as CHP, we are filing institutional complaints to the Council of Judges and Prosecutors regarding the members of the İstanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court who committed this crime, and to the Presidency Board of the Court of Cassation regarding the relevant members of the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation.

We remind the Presidency Board of the Court of Cassation that it is their constitutional duty to promptly issue decisions for the removal from duty of these five judges.

Invitation for a rally in Ankara

CHP Chairman Özel addressed opposition parties, stating:

"We have submitted our request for an extraordinary session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 3:00 PM, which has been signed by CHP, Future Party, Saadet Party, TİP, Democrat Party, and DEVA Party, and where İYİ Party and DEM have expressed their intention to attend when convened.

We are calling on the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to convene for an extraordinary session at 3:00 pm next Tuesday, against this coup attempt on its own will.

Additionally, as the CHP, we declare that we will contribute wholeheartedly and participate in any democratic calls by the civil society against this coup attempt. We invite all citizens, political parties, professional organizations, civil society organizations, and everyone who wants to safeguard the future of this country, especially the youth, to our large rally on Sunday, January 14, at 1:00 pm at Tandoğan Square, where we will say 'We are safeguarding our future,' standing up for democracy, the Constitution, our future, labor, bread, our country, and our homeland." (AS/PE)