KONGRA-GEL leader backs Öcalan's statement

Abdullah Öcalan’s statement, titled "Call for Peace and a Democratic Society," was made public yesterday, drawing significant attention both in Turkey and internationally.

In his message, relayed through a delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Öcalan called on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to convene a congress and decide on laying down arms and dissolving itself after four decades of armed insurgency.

"I take full responsibility," Öcalan stated, in what has been widely interpreted as a pivotal moment in the ongoing Kurdish issue.

PKK leader Öcalan calls on group to lay down arms in historic statement

'The PKK has fulfilled its mission'

Remzi Kartal, co-chair of the Kurdistan People's Congress (KONGRA-GEL), the umbrella organization of the PKK and its allied groups, spoke to Bianet about the significance of Öcalan’s statement.

Kartal described the announcement as "a move that will impact both Turkey and the broader Middle East." He noted that the PKK emerged in response to state oppression, denial, and the threat of execution, but now its mission had reached its conclusion.

"The PKK was born out of Öcalan’s freedom movement during the Cold War era, within the framework of real socialism. Over time, it has created far greater dynamics. The Kurdish people have now developed a strong political consciousness across all four parts of Kurdistan," Kartal said.

A continuation of the 2013-2015 peace process

Kartal recalled the 2013-2015 resolution process, which aimed to address the Kurdish issue through political dialogue. He suggested that had the process not collapsed, a similar call for the PKK to disband would have been made at that time as well.

Kartal argued that the labeling of the PKK as a "terrorist organization" by Turkey and international actors obstructs a political solution.

"For years, Turkey has claimed there is no Kurdish issue, only a terrorism problem. Öcalan’s statement challenges this narrative and undermines that argument," he stated.

Kartal emphasized that the Kurdish issue must now be resolved through democratic and political means, stressing that this shift is not only significant for the Kurdish people but for all of Turkey.

"This announcement marks the beginning of a broader democracy movement—one that includes women, workers, and environmental activists. With this statement, Öcalan has made a move that will resonate across the Middle East," he added.

‘Time to implement Öcalan’s vision’

Kartal also highlighted Öcalan’s long-standing advocacy for a new political framework based on 'democratic socialism,' which he has promoted since the early 2000s.

"For years, Öcalan has worked on this paradigm, seeking new paths to freedom. Now is the time to put this vision into practice. The Kurdish people and all peoples of the Middle East should embrace this moment with enthusiasm," he said.

Referring to the historical significance of the year, he stated:

"The year 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of Sheikh Said’s execution. But it will also be the year of Öcalan’s liberation and the end of denial."

Kartal concluded by urging the Turkish Parliament to act on Öcalan’s statement.

"In the coming week to ten days, discussions on Öcalan’s 'right to hope' must begin, and the necessary steps should be taken in Parliament. The Kurdish people should share in the excitement of reuniting with their leader," he said. (RT/VK)