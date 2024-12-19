TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 19 December 2024 17:45
 ~ Modified On: 20 December 2024 11:32
3 min Read

Survey: Erdoğan’s AKP seen as most capable party of resolving Kurdish issue

While most Turks believe the root cause of the Kurdish issue is Kurds' asprations for a separate state, Kurds say it's the denial of their identity.

Ruken Tuncel

TRTürkçesini Oku
Ruken Tuncel

Ruken Tuncel

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Survey: Erdoğan’s AKP seen as most capable party of resolving Kurdish issue

A recent survey by Spectrum House explored public perceptions and political preferences regarding Turkey’s long-standing Kurdish issue.

The study, titled Perceptions and Political Tendencies on the Kurdish Issue, surveyed 2,028 participants across 27 provinces, including predominantly Kurdish-populated ones, between Nov 25 and Dec 3.

Among the participants, 71.6% identified as "Turk," 20.8% as "Kurd" and 7.6% as "other."

Identity demands or aspirations for separation?

When asked about the significance of the Kurdish issue, 59.3% of respondents deemed it an important problem for Turkey, with 25.6% labeling it “very important.” Conversely, 40% considered it unimportant.

The respondents were also asked about the root causes of the Kurdish issue. The most cited reasons were identity demands (19.2%), political factors (14.5%), and discrimination (13.4%). Kurdish respondents largely identified “identity demands” as the primary cause (45.7%), while many Turkish respondents pointed to “Kurdish aspirations for a separate state.”

Additionally, 52.4% of the respondents said they believe that the Kurdish issue can be resolved peacefully while 29.4% said they don't believe that.

Party competence on resolving the issue

Regarding which political party is best equipped to resolve the Kurdish issue, 39% of participants named the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), followed by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) at 26.8%.

The ruling party's allies Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) ranked third with 9.8%, while 8.4% favored the pro-Kurdish Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party.

Resolution steps and representation

A significant portion of participants (24.5%) identified “dialogue and negotiations” as the most critical steps to resolving the Kurdish issue. When asked about representation, 25% said that Kurdish civil society and organizations should be involved in talks, while 18% believed negotiations should occur with "Kurdish leaders."

A significant portion of Kurdish respondents favored direct engagement with Kurdish leaders as essential to resolving the matter.

New constitutional framework

The survey also probed opinions on broader reforms, with 53% of participants agreeing that Turkey needs a new constitution.

Bahçeli's openings

When asked about MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli's suggestion that Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group, should speak in the parliament to declare the dissolution of the PKK, 58.5% of the respondents said they found it wrong.

Still, 45.7% of the participants expressed an opinion in favor of a new peace process while 41.7% opposed it.

The survey comes amidst discussions about a potential new peace process initiated by the AKP-MHP bloc. These debates have been fueled by recent comments from MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli advocating for new approaches to the Kurdish issue. However, practical steps toward a resolution have yet to accompany the rhetoric. (RT/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Kurdish issue New Kurdish peace process debate
Ruken Tuncel
Ruken Tuncel
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet eğitim ve mülteci hakları editörü. Evrensel, T24, Taraf, Bakurpress, JİNHA, Jin news, Özgürlükçü Demokrasi ve Yeni Yaşam gazetesinde, yargı muhabirliği, politika editörlüğü, hak ihlalleri ve...

bianet eğitim ve mülteci hakları editörü. Evrensel, T24, Taraf, Bakurpress, JİNHA, Jin news, Özgürlükçü Demokrasi ve Yeni Yaşam gazetesinde, yargı muhabirliği, politika editörlüğü, hak ihlalleri ve kadın alanlarında çalıştı. İstanbul Aydın Üniversitesi İnternet Gazeteciliği ve Yayıncılığı, Marmara Üniversitesi İletişim Fakültesi Gazetecilik bölümünde okudu.

show more
related news
MHP speaker allows Kurdish MP to address parliament in Kurdish
18 December 2024
/haber/mhp-speaker-allows-kurdish-mp-to-address-parliament-in-kurdish-302806
Bahçeli calls for direct talks between PKK leader Öcalan and pro-Kurdish DEM Party
26 November 2024
/haber/bahceli-calls-for-direct-talks-between-pkk-leader-ocalan-and-pro-kurdish-dem-party-302218
Pro-Kurdish leader says Bahçeli’s Öcalan proposal has merit but doubts government’s intentions
19 November 2024
/haber/pro-kurdish-leader-says-bahcelis-ocalan-proposal-has-merit-but-doubts-governments-intentions-301958
‘You can’t discuss peace while appointing trustees,” says dismissed Kurdish mayor
4 November 2024
/haber/you-cant-discuss-peace-while-appointing-trustees-says-dismissed-kurdish-mayor-301404
Erdoğan backs Bahçeli’s dialogue initiative with Kurds as ‘historic opportunity’
22 October 2024
/haber/erdogan-backs-bahcelis-dialogue-initiative-with-kurds-as-historic-opportunity-300989
Is Turkey heading toward a new peace process? Pro-Kurdish DEM party says ‘We won’t reject an extended hand’
19 October 2024
/haber/is-turkey-heading-toward-a-new-peace-process-pro-kurdish-dem-party-says-we-wont-reject-an-extended-hand-300902
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
MHP speaker allows Kurdish MP to address parliament in Kurdish
18 December 2024
/haber/mhp-speaker-allows-kurdish-mp-to-address-parliament-in-kurdish-302806
Bahçeli calls for direct talks between PKK leader Öcalan and pro-Kurdish DEM Party
26 November 2024
/haber/bahceli-calls-for-direct-talks-between-pkk-leader-ocalan-and-pro-kurdish-dem-party-302218
Pro-Kurdish leader says Bahçeli’s Öcalan proposal has merit but doubts government’s intentions
19 November 2024
/haber/pro-kurdish-leader-says-bahcelis-ocalan-proposal-has-merit-but-doubts-governments-intentions-301958
‘You can’t discuss peace while appointing trustees,” says dismissed Kurdish mayor
4 November 2024
/haber/you-cant-discuss-peace-while-appointing-trustees-says-dismissed-kurdish-mayor-301404
Erdoğan backs Bahçeli’s dialogue initiative with Kurds as ‘historic opportunity’
22 October 2024
/haber/erdogan-backs-bahcelis-dialogue-initiative-with-kurds-as-historic-opportunity-300989
Is Turkey heading toward a new peace process? Pro-Kurdish DEM party says ‘We won’t reject an extended hand’
19 October 2024
/haber/is-turkey-heading-toward-a-new-peace-process-pro-kurdish-dem-party-says-we-wont-reject-an-extended-hand-300902
other articles
Thousands protest opposition municipality's takeover in İstanbul
31 October 2024
Thousands protest opposition municipality's takeover in İstanbul
CHP members gather outside İstanbul police HQ to protest detention of Esenyurt mayor
30 October 2024
CHP members gather outside İstanbul police HQ to protest detention of Esenyurt mayor
Toddler in critical condition following sexual abuse in Tekirdağ, five arrested
12 September 2024
Toddler in critical condition following sexual abuse in Tekirdağ, five arrested
Study finds 'alarming' increase in Turkish-Kurdish polarization
5 September 2024
Study finds 'alarming' increase in Turkish-Kurdish polarization
'A response to pressure': Full enrollment in universities’ Kurdish language departments
15 August 2024
'A response to pressure': Full enrollment in universities’ Kurdish language departments
Back to Top