TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 21 December 2023 15:17
 ~ Modified On: 21 December 2023 15:27
1 min Read

CHP leader on AYM's Atalay ruling: 'Resisting the decision is to disregard the legal order'

CHP Chairperson Özgür Özel, stated that Can Atalay, against whom the Constitutional Court has issued a violation decision for the second time, should be released as soon as possible: "Resisting this decision is to disregard the constitutional legal order. We will continue to defend justice and the law."

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
CHP leader on AYM's Atalay ruling: 'Resisting the decision is to disregard the legal order'

The Chairperson of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Özgür Özel, made a statement regarding the second violation decision by the Constitutional Court (AYM) concerning Can Atalay, a Member of Parliament from the Turkey Workers' Party (TİP) representing Hatay.

In a post on his social media account X, Özel stated that the Constitution requires immediate release of Atalay.

AYM unanimously calls for the implementation of its decision on imprisoned MP
SECOND VIOLATION DECISION FOR CAN ATALAY
AYM unanimously calls for the implementation of its decision on imprisoned MP
21 December 2023

Özel stated in his post:

"The immediate release of the elected Member of Parliament for Hatay, Can Atalay, for whom the Constitutional Court has issued a violation decision for the second time, is a constitutional requirement.

Resisting this decision is to disregard the constitutional legal order. We will continue to defend justice and the law."

Turkey faces judicial crisis as high courts clash over jailed MP
Turkey faces judicial crisis as high courts clash over jailed MP
9 November 2023

(RT/PE)

related news
'Can Atalay's friends' keep vigil in courthouse until release order is issued for the MP
22 December 2023
/haber/can-atalay-s-friends-keep-vigil-in-courthouse-until-release-order-is-issued-for-the-mp-289685
related news
'Can Atalay's friends' keep vigil in courthouse until release order is issued for the MP
22 December 2023
/haber/can-atalay-s-friends-keep-vigil-in-courthouse-until-release-order-is-issued-for-the-mp-289685
Back to Top