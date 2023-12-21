CHP leader on AYM's Atalay ruling: 'Resisting the decision is to disregard the legal order'

The Chairperson of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Özgür Özel, made a statement regarding the second violation decision by the Constitutional Court (AYM) concerning Can Atalay, a Member of Parliament from the Turkey Workers' Party (TİP) representing Hatay.

In a post on his social media account X, Özel stated that the Constitution requires immediate release of Atalay.

SECOND VIOLATION DECISION FOR CAN ATALAY AYM unanimously calls for the implementation of its decision on imprisoned MP

Özel stated in his post:

"The immediate release of the elected Member of Parliament for Hatay, Can Atalay, for whom the Constitutional Court has issued a violation decision for the second time, is a constitutional requirement.

Resisting this decision is to disregard the constitutional legal order. We will continue to defend justice and the law."

Turkey faces judicial crisis as high courts clash over jailed MP

