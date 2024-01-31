Can Atalay: 'I will not refrain from trying to fulfill my duty'

Can Atalay, who had his parliamentary seat revoked, made a statement in his capacity as the "Elected Hatay Deputy."

In the statement published on his social media account, he said, "I am indebted to my country, the people of Hatay, and those who voted in the middle of a collapsed city. Despite the challenging conditions and limited resources, I will strive to be the voice of our people, especially in Hatay and earthquake-affected regions, and for our citizens who make a living through their labor."

Atalay's statement is as follows:

Citizens,

It happened; they did this too.

Despite the clear provisions of the Constitution that leave no room for doubt, they "revoked" the parliamentary seat of the elected Hatay deputy.

I am still surprised by the extent of lawlessness and the escalation of disregard for rules. I feel sorry on behalf of the Turkish Grand National Assembly for being involved in this crime. I am concerned about the damage this lawlessness, where it is unpredictable who will use which rights and powers, and where lawlessness prevails, will cause to our country.

Turkey will not fit into this madness of lawlessness and disregard for rules. Together we will see...

So, just because they said "it's over," am I going to refrain from trying to fulfill my duty?

Never!

Those responsible for my shortcomings and gaps are those who hinder my freedom. I believe that all citizens, especially the people of Hatay, can clearly see the situation.

Exactly one week later, it's February 6. From tomorrow onwards, this is our main agenda.

There are those who do not want to get involved, those who want to exclude themselves... There are those who present the implementation as a quest... The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly, who is primarily responsible for protecting the rights of deputies, has gone abroad...

Regardless of how they present it, regardless of where they look or where they go, even if they don't have their signatures, they will go down in history as accomplices in the suspension of the Constitution.

I announce it to my fellow citizens with respect...

Şerafettin Can Atalay

Elected Hatay Deputy"