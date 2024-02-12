Author Füruzan passes away at 91

Füruzan, one of the most influential writers of modern Turkish literature, passed away on Sunday, at the age of 91, in her birthplace, İstanbul. She was known for her sensitive portrayals of the poor, the oppressed, and the marginalized in society, as well as her depictions of immigrants abroad.

The news of Füruzan's demise, born as Feruze Çerçi, was announced by poet Elif Sofya, who said on social media, "Füruzan has gone into eternity."

Füruzan, whose real name was Feruze Çerçi, was born on October 29, 1932, in İstanbul. She lost her father at a young age. She completed her primary education in various schools in Yalova and İstanbul. Due to her family's limited economic means, she could not attend middle school.

In the 1950s, she decided to become a theater actress and spent some time at the Küçük Sahne. After engaging in art-related work for an extended period, she decided to focus entirely on literature. Her first story, "Olumsuz Hikâye" (Negative Story), was published in Seçilmiş Hikâyeler Dergisi in 1956. From 1956 to 1958, she published her stories in Türk Dili, Yenilik, and Pazar Postası. On July 4, 1958, she married cartoonist Turhan Selçuk. The marriage, which ended in divorce, resulted in the birth of her daughter Aslı. She used only the name Füruzan in her works.

Describing the initial period of her writing career as a "youthful passion," Füruzan began to produce her significant works in the 1960s.

She published four more short story collections: Kuşatma (The Siege) in 1972, Benim Sinemalarım (My Cinemas) in 1973, Gecenin Öteki Yüzü (The Other Face of the Night) in 1982, and Gül Mevsimidir (It’s the Season for Roses) in 1985. Her stories often focused on the lives of women, children, and the urban poor, who faced discrimination, violence, and injustice in a rapidly changing society. She also wrote about the experiences of Turkish immigrants in Europe, especially in Germany, where she lived for some time. She used a simple and realistic style, with a touch of humor and irony, to convey the emotions and struggles of her characters.

She also wrote two novels: 47’liler (Those Born in ’47) in 1975 and Berlin’in Nar Çiçeği (The Pomegranate Blossom of Berlin) in 1988. The former novel was a historical and political saga of a generation of Turkish youth who grew up in the aftermath of World War II and participated in the social movements of the 1960s. The latter novel was a love story between a Turkish woman and a German man, set against the backdrop of the fall of the Berlin Wall. She won the Turkish Language Association Novel Award for 47’liler and the Erdal Öz Literature Award for Berlin’in Nar Çiçeği.

Füruzan was also involved in cinema and theater. She directed and wrote the screenplay for Benim Sinemalarım, a film adaptation of her short story collection, which was released in 1980. The film, which starred Türkan Şoray, one of the most famous Turkish actresses, was a critical and commercial success and is considered one of the classics of Turkish cinema. Her daughter, Aslı Selçuk, was the assistant director of the film. She also wrote and directed a play, Bir Yaz Gecesi (A Summer Night), which was staged in 1983.

Füruzan received many honors and awards for her literary works, which have been translated into several languages, including English, French, Spanish, Persian, Italian, Japanese, Russian, Bulgarian, and Bosnian

She was a member of the Turkish PEN Center and the Turkish Writers’ Union. (VC/VK)