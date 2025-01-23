Ankara governor bans film screening during LGBTI+ festival

The screening of the documentary Bellekvari, focused on the history of Turkey's first and only LGBTI+ film festival, KuirFest, has been banned by the Ankara Governor’s Office.

The decision was conveyed to the Mülkiyeliler Birliği association, where the screening was scheduled to take place today.

The documentary, which highlights KuirFest’s 14-year journey and its role in Turkey’s cultural and political landscape, was to feature interviews with the festival’s founders and contributors. The festival has been held annually in Ankara since 2011.

According to the Pink Life (Pembe Hayat) Association, the decision to ban the screening was not officially published on the Ankara Governor’s website or social media accounts. The document delivered to the association cited “violations of public morality” as the reason for the ban.

The document issued by the governor's office claimed that KuirFest events "exhibit attitudes and behaviors contrary to societal sensitivities and public morality." It also extended the prohibition to all activities associated with the festival, including "cinema, theater, panels, discussions, exhibitions, press releases, and demonstrations."

However, no specific details were provided regarding other dates, venues, or events aside from the planned screening at the Mülkiyeliler Association.

About the documentary

Bellekvari traces the history of KuirFest, focusing on its origins and evolution over the years. The documentary features interviews with volunteers, employees, and contributors to the festival, highlighting its role in resisting increasing pressure and violence against LGBTI+ communities in Turkey.

The film examines how KuirFest has functioned as both a cultural event and a form of political organization, particularly through its connection to the Pink Life Association. It also sheds light on how the festival has continued to operate despite annual bans and censorship imposed since 2017.

Through a historical lens, the documentary explores the challenges faced by QueerFest and its efforts to create a space for LGBTI+ individuals in Turkey's cultural and artistic landscape. The 13th edition of the festival, themed Aslına Rücu (Reverting to the Original), is scheduled to take place from Jan 24-26, 2025, in Ankara.

The film’s synopsis describes it as a work that "goes beyond surface-level pressures and challenges, opening a window into the festival's founding purpose and its practices of resistance." It highlights QueerFest’s role as both a film festival and a platform for activism, bridging the past and present through personal testimonies. (TY/VK)