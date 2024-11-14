TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 14 November 2024 17:11
 ~ Modified On: 15 November 2024 11:48
2 min Read

Director Luca Guadagnino doubts Turkish authorities saw his film 'Queer' before banning it

The ban on the movie led to the cancellation of the MUBI Fest İstanbul last week.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Director Luca Guadagnino doubts Turkish authorities saw his film 'Queer' before banning it

After the Turkish authorities banned the opening film of MUBI Fest İstanbul 2024, Queer, its director Luca Guadagnino responded by saying the move may ironically elevate the film to cult status.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Guadagnino questioned whether officials responsible for the ban had actually watched the film or were acting on assumptions. Despite the ban, he said, “they’re helping the movie to become more cult than less. They’re shooting on their feet, these people.”

Lead actor Daniel Craig, meanwhile, addressed Queer’s intimate scenes between two male characters, saying the scenes’ physical aspects were far less significant than the characters' emotional journeys.

“The physical act is the least interesting thing, in my opinion. We’re all adults, and it’s something people do,” Craig said, adding that what makes the scenes work is the emotional depth each character brings to them. “That was our goal, and I think that’s why the scenes are effective,” he noted.

Background

The Kadıköy District Governor’s Office issued the ban on Nov 7 just hours before the festival opened, justifying the ban on the grounds that the film might “disturb social peace.” The statement claimed the film contained “provocative content that could endanger societal harmony.”

Following the ban, MUBI Turkey criticized the decision as an infringement on artistic and free expression, ultimately choosing to cancel the entire festival in protest. In a statement, the organizers said it was standing by “the values expected by its audience.”

The Kadıköy District Governor’s Office has previously banned several other LGBTI+ events in recent years.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
lgbti+s censorship
