Turkey’s media regulator penalizes streaming platforms over 'immoral' movies

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) has imposed administrative penalties on digital streaming platforms Netflix, MUBI, and BluTV over content violating ‘general morality.’ The platforms have been ordered to remove the movies ‘Sausage Party’ and ‘Climax.’

In its weekly meeting, RTÜK reviewed reports concerning subscription-based streaming services. According to reports, the animated comedy film 'Sausage Party', which was previously removed from Prime Video, is now also being removed from Netflix following RTÜK's decision. The film was targeted in a social media campaign for allegedly containing 'immoral' content, prompting RTÜK's action.

Additionally, the council targeted 'Climax', a 2018 film directed by Gaspar Noé, available on BluTV and MUBI. RTÜK claimed that the film features numerous scenes depicting violence and sexuality explicitly. The council further criticized the film for including themes of “incest and homosexuality, pervasive use of substances like LSD, and for its use of profanity and vulgarity throughout.”

RTÜK's measures

Under Article 32 of Law No. 6112, RTÜK can impose several administrative measures on broadcasting entities. These include warnings, suspension of programming, and fines. The council can also enforce temporary broadcast bans and revoke broadcasting licenses.

For Netflix, BluTV, and MUBI, RTÜK has decided on the highest level of financial penalties and removal of the films in question from their catalogs. The council justified these actions by stating that the content violated principles concerning 'general morality' and the preservation of family structures. (TY/VK)