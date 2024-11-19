TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
Date published: 19 November 2024 17:59
 ~ Modified On: 19 November 2024 18:02
2 min Read

Eight acquitted in trial over banned 'Pride' film screening

Authorities had blocked the screening during the 2023 Pride Month.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Eight acquitted in trial over banned 'Pride' film screening

A court has acquitted eight members of the BEKSAV Cinema Collective who faced charges under the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations for attempting to screen the film Pride on Jun 7, 2023, as part of Pride Month events.

The screening had been blocked by authorities, and the group’s members were detained on the same day.

BEKSAV announced the verdict, expressing gratitude to the Law Office of the Oppressed (EHB), the Social Policy, Gender Identity, and Sexual Orientation Studies Association (SPoD), and the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA).

In a statement following the ruling, BEKSAV said, “Our pride cannot be banned or put on trial! Our collectives will continue to support LGBTI+ struggles through their creative productions.”

Pride Month events such as demonstrations and film screenings are frequently banned in Turkey on vague grounds such as “disrupting public order and safety.”

Most recently, İstanbul's Kadıköy district governor banned screening of the film "Queer," which was scheduled to be the opening film of the MUBI Fest İstanbul. In response to the ban, MUBI canceled the festival altogether.

MUBI Fest İstanbul canceled after last-minute ban on opening film ‘Queer’
MUBI Fest İstanbul canceled after last-minute ban on opening film ‘Queer’
7 November 2024
MUBI Fest censorship latest in a series of bans targeting LGBTI+s in İstabul's Kadıköy
MUBI Fest censorship latest in a series of bans targeting LGBTI+s in İstabul's Kadıköy
8 November 2024

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
lgbti+s
related news
University students detained at pride march face uncertainty over academic future
27 September 2024
/haber/university-students-detained-at-pride-march-face-uncertainty-over-academic-future-300159
Pride Month marked by event bans in Turkey
9 July 2024
/haber/pride-month-marked-by-event-bans-in-turkey-297297
İstanbul's LGBTI+ activists hold Pride March in unexpected location to circumvent bans
1 July 2024
/haber/istanbul-s-lgbti-activists-hold-pride-march-in-unexpected-location-to-circumvent-bans-296988
Bar Association’s LGBTI Film Screening Banned, Lawyers Watch Movie on Phone
30 May 2018
/haber/bar-association-s-lgbti-film-screening-banned-lawyers-watch-movie-on-phone-197673
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
University students detained at pride march face uncertainty over academic future
27 September 2024
/haber/university-students-detained-at-pride-march-face-uncertainty-over-academic-future-300159
Pride Month marked by event bans in Turkey
9 July 2024
/haber/pride-month-marked-by-event-bans-in-turkey-297297
İstanbul's LGBTI+ activists hold Pride March in unexpected location to circumvent bans
1 July 2024
/haber/istanbul-s-lgbti-activists-hold-pride-march-in-unexpected-location-to-circumvent-bans-296988
Bar Association’s LGBTI Film Screening Banned, Lawyers Watch Movie on Phone
30 May 2018
/haber/bar-association-s-lgbti-film-screening-banned-lawyers-watch-movie-on-phone-197673
Back to Top