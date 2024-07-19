Turkish Airlines cancels 84 flights due to global Microsoft outage

Turkish Airlines has announced that it had to cancel some 84 flights today due to a global Microsoft outage that has affected multiple sectors and individuals users.

The press advisor of the flag carrier, Yahya Üstün addressed the issue on social media, informing passengers about the disruptions and ongoing efforts to mitigate the problem. "Due to issues with our information systems, there are disruptions in ticketing and reservation processes," he said. "We are taking necessary steps to resolve the issue and prevent further inconvenience to our passengers. We apologize for the disruption and will provide updates as soon as possible."

"Operations are returning to normal"

Üstün further explained that the software problem had affected various companies worldwide, not just those in the aviation sector. "This is a software-related problem impacting many companies globally, including those in aviation. We are taking the necessary actions to resolve the issue affecting our operations, which are gradually returning to normal. We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience," Üstün added.

As a precautionary measure to manage operational load, THY has canceled 84 flights. Üstün reassured passengers that these cancellations are part of the efforts to ensure no further flight delays or disruptions occur. "To avoid any further disruptions, we have decided to cancel some flights. We are working to return our operations to normal as quickly as possible. We apologize to our valued guests for the inconvenience caused," he stated.

Passengers booked tickets from both Turkish Airlines and its subsidiary Ajet have experienced problems.

The Microsoft outage

A significant IT outage has affected multiple businesses utilizing Microsoft's cloud services, following issues with the integration of CrowdStrike's Falcon agent. The disruption impacted Virtual Machines running Windows Client and Windows Server, causing widespread inconvenience.

The problem arose from a compatibility issue between Microsoft's Azure and the CrowdStrike security platform, leading to a halt in operations for many companies relying on these services. Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is actively working on a resolution.

