NEWS
Date published: 12 September 2024 18:55
 ~ Modified On: 12 September 2024 18:56
2 min Read

Toddler in critical condition following sexual abuse in Tekirdağ, five arrested

Two teenagers and the baby’s mother are among the arrested.

Ruken Tuncel

Ruken Tuncel

Ruken Tuncel

Toddler in critical condition following sexual abuse in Tekirdağ, five arrested
Malkara State Hospital

A two-year-old girl, identified as S.Y., is in intensive care after being subjected to physical violence and sexual abuse in the Malkara district of Tekirdağ, northwestern Turkey.

The child was initially taken to Malkara State Hospital on Sep 9, reportedly due to feeling unwell. During the examination, doctors discovered signs of physical abuse and suspected a brain hemorrhage, prompting her transfer to the more advanced Tekirdağ Dr. İsmail Fehmi Cumalıoğlu City Hospital.

Further medical examinations revealed that S.Y. had suffered a brain hemorrhage and had also been sexually abused. She underwent surgery and remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The Family and Social Services Ministry had initially announced the child's death on social media but later retracted the statement.

‘The mother was aware of the abuse’

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Those include the child's mother, B.Y., along with two teenagers aged 13 and 14 who were entrusted with the child's care, were arrested on Sep 10. Two additional suspects, including B.Y.'s religious (non-civil) husband and the father of one of the teenage suspects, were detained and subsequently remanded in custody.

Tekirdağ Bar Association Chair Egemen Gürcün confirmed the sexual abuse and revealed that the mother had been aware of the abuse but failed to report it or seek medical attention for her daughter for three days, leading to her arrest.

The five-year-old sister of S.Y. has been taken into protective custody. Two of the teenage suspects have reportedly confessed to the sexual abuse. The stepfather and the father of one of the teenagers were arrested on suspicion of causing the physical injuries observed on the child.

Over 280 child abuse case in a year

Gürcün highlighted the prevalence of child abuse cases in the region, citing 283 requests for lawyers in child abuse cases from the bar association in 2023 alone, with 172 requests so far in 2024.

He called for stricter penalties for child abuse crimes and emphasized the need for a collective societal response to address this issue. (RT/VK)

child abuse
Ruken Tuncel
Ruken Tuncel
