Opposition leader calls for transparency in Kurdish peace process

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has emphasized the need for a transparent and inclusive process to address the Kurdish issue in Turkey.

Speaking after a meeting today with New Welfare (Yeniden Refah) Party eader Fatih Erbakan, Özel stated that a solution could only be reached through parliamentary discussions involving all political parties and civil society groups.

"As the CHP, we maintain our historical consistency. If Kurds say they have a problem, Erdoğan simply declaring that ‘there is no Kurdish issue’ does not make it disappear," he said.

PKK leader Öcalan calls on group to lay down arms in historic statement

He stressed that the solution must be based on democratization but also acknowledged the sensitivities involved, stating that "the consent of families of fallen soldiers, veterans, and victims must be sought, and steps that could disturb them should be avoided."

Özel accused President Erdoğan’s administration of holding talks with the PKK for over a year, despite publicly distancing itself from the discussions.

"On one hand, negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year, with a four-member delegation representing the state following every detail. Yet, when things reach a critical point, they claim, ‘This has nothing to do with us.’ The people of this country are not so easily deceived," he said.

YRP leader Fatih Erbakan described Öcalan’s call for peace and disarmament as "reasonable" but strongly opposed any possibility of Öcalan receiving legal concessions.

"I want to make it clear that Öcalan should not be granted house arrest, released under any circumstances, or benefit from ‘the right to hope,’" he said.

Erbakan also stressed that a broader disarmament should include the Syrian Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

He expressed doubts about the government’s intentions, stating, "We suspect that concessions to Öcalan are being considered in exchange for DEM Party’s support for constitutional amendments."

Öcalan's message sparks both hope and skepticism

Yesterday, PKK's imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan called on the group to disband and end its 40-year armed insurgency. The group has yet to respond to the call.

In an additional message conveyed by MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Öcalan was quoted as saying that "disarmament requires the recognition of democratic politics" and "a legal framework," which suggests the PKK could wait for some legal arrangements before taking steps toward disarmament.

Discussions on a new peace process began in October, when Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli suggested that Öcalan could be granted the right to hope—a legal provision that allows for a review of life sentences—if he led the PKK toward dissolution.

A previous peace process under then-PM Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's administration collapsed in 2015. (VK)