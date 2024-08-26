TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 26 August 2024 11:33
 ~ Modified On: 26 August 2024 11:42
2 min Read

Main opposition MP under investigation for calling Erdoğan a ‘snob’

Tuncay Özkan had responded to the president’s remarks labeling the opposition as “elitists.”

BIA News Desk

Tuncay Özkan

Prosecutors in İzmir have opened an investigation into Tuncay Özkan, an MP from the main Republican People’s Party (CHP), for “insulting the president.”

The investigation concerns a social media post where Tuncay responded to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s previous remarks labeling the opposition “showy elitists.”

Özkan called Erdoğan a "snob," and accused him of living a life of luxury while the rest of the country suffers. "You live in your palace, surrounded by wealth and luxury, with 13 planes at your disposal. You have become the party of the rich while the people remain poor. Yet you call us 'showy elitists'?” he wrote, adding, “You, the snob of the palace! We want early elections.”

Reactions from the government

Tunç’s statement met strong condemnation from high-ranking government officials and executives of the ruling party, including all members of the cabinet, the vice president and executives of the ruling party.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, announced on social media that an investigation had been launched against Özkan. "The statements made by Tuncay Özkan, a member of parliament, insulting and slandering our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are unacceptable. Such disrespectful and immoral remarks from someone holding a parliamentary title are strongly condemned," he wrote.

Since Erdoğan assumed the presidency exactly a decade ago, over 200,000 investigations and more than 50,000 cases have been initiated under the charge of “insulting the president,” with thousands of convictions resulting.

(VK)

insulting the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Tuncay Özkan
