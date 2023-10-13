TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 13 October 2023 10:11
 ~ Modified On: 13 October 2023 10:26
2 min Read

Youth from European countries detained during protest in Urfa sent to Repatriation Center

The 15 European youths detained in Urfa were held in police vehicles with their hands cuffed behind their backs for an extended period before being taken to the Repatriation Center.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
The continuing air raids launched by Turkey on October 5 on areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Northern and Eastern Syria were protested in many cities yesterday (October 12).

Fifteen young people who came to Turkey from different European countries to attend the congress that the Greens and Left Future Party (YSP) will hold in Ankara on October 15 also participated in the protests in Urfa. The fifteen were detained along with five members of the YSP on the grounds of "violating Law No. 2911."

Mezopotamya Agency reported that the 15 Europeans who were detained have been sent to the Repatriation Center today.

The names of the 15 individuals detained and sent to the Repatriation Center are as follows: Ariel Castagnieri, Federico Pastoris, Francesca Fabozzi, Luigi Botta, Lucia Troiani, Caroline Förster, Marin Nathan Gutierrez, Friederike Gilhaus, Kim Aileen Utsch, Thao My Nguyen, Fridolin Wagner, Laura Schölzel, Sarah Marisa Baecker, Marvin Brinkmann, and Taraneh Sanaei Parvar.

Before being sent to the Repatriation Center, the group were initially taken to the Emin Çavuş Police Station in the Haliliye district. They were kept in police vehicles with their hands cuffed behind their backs for three hours.

The 15 European youths filed complaints against the police officers who allegedly used violence against them during their statements at the police station. Ariel Castagnieri claimed that a police officer stole his gold necklace during the altercation.

Caroline Förster stated that the police officers who assaulted her caused her injury by removing the glucose monitoring device from her arm. (TY/PE)

related news
Protests against attacks on northern Syria: Many detained
12 October 2023
/haber/protests-against-attacks-on-northern-syria-many-detained-286233
Syrian Democratic Council calls for international action against Turkey’s strikes
10 October 2023
/haber/syrian-democratic-council-calls-for-international-action-against-turkeys-strikes-286115
'Attacks on civilian targets in Rojava should immediately be stopped'
9 October 2023
/haber/attacks-on-civilian-targets-in-rojava-should-immediately-be-stopped-286020
Turkish military targets infrastructure in Syria's Kurdish-controlled areas
6 October 2023
/haber/turkish-military-targets-infrastructure-in-syria-s-kurdish-controlled-areas-285911
US announces to have downed a Turkish drone in Northeast Syria
6 October 2023
/haber/us-announces-to-have-downed-a-turkish-drone-in-northeast-syria-285901
Turkey carries out airstrikes in Rojava in response to Ankara attack
5 October 2023
/haber/turkey-carries-out-airstrikes-in-rojava-in-response-to-ankara-attack-285833
Back to Top