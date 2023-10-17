Video from internationalist youth following their repatriation from Turkey

The Ronahî Youth Center in Germany has issued a written statement regarding a delegation of European youths who were detained in Urfa and later repatriated from Turkey. The deported German youths also released a video at Hamburg airport, where they recounted their experiences and shared their views.

The statement highlights that upon their return to Germany, these young individuals were also questioned by the German police. They report being subjected to both physical and psychological harassment during their three-day detention in Turkey.

It is noted that the European youths visited Turkey as guests of the Youth Wings of the Green and Left Future Party (YSP) and witnessed firsthand the arbitrariness faced by people in the region and how those opposing the war are suppressed.

"We were beaten, choked"

One of the young individuals in the video stated, "We were beaten, choked, kicked, and male friends were stripped naked and beaten."

They described how during their three-day detention, they were unable to communicate with their lawyers or interpreters and were forced to sign documents without any legal assistance.

"Where is the often praised humanitarian responsibility of the German state?"

One of the young individuals expressed that their experience is indicative of the weakness of the rule of law in Turkey.

The young woman further added, "We endured the pain throughout this process due to the arbitrariness of the police. But this arbitrariness and brutality affect the people living there, especially the Kurdish population, on a daily basis."

The young woman also criticized the recent meeting between the German Foreign Minister and the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, questioning where the solidarity is and where the often praised humanitarian responsibility of the German state lies.

These 15 European youths were detained on October 12 in Urfa during a press release organized by the People's Democratic Party (HDP), the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), and the YSP against Turkey's air strikes in Northern and Eastern Syria.

