TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 17 October 2023 12:24
 ~ Modified On: 17 October 2023 13:14
3 min Read

Video from internationalist youth following their repatriation from Turkey

Fifteen European youths who were detained for participating in a protest in Urfa against air raids launched by Turkey on October 5 on areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces in Northern and Eastern Syria have released a video shot during their arrival at Hamburg airport in which they describe their detention process.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

The Ronahî Youth Center in Germany has issued a written statement regarding a delegation of European youths who were detained in Urfa and later repatriated from Turkey. The deported German youths also released a video at Hamburg airport, where they recounted their experiences and shared their views.

The statement highlights that upon their return to Germany, these young individuals were also questioned by the German police. They report being subjected to both physical and psychological harassment during their three-day detention in Turkey.

It is noted that the European youths visited Turkey as guests of the Youth Wings of the Green and Left Future Party (YSP)  and witnessed firsthand the arbitrariness faced by people in the region and how those opposing the war are suppressed.

"We were beaten, choked"

One of the young individuals in the video stated, "We were beaten, choked, kicked, and male friends were stripped naked and beaten."

They described how during their three-day detention, they were unable to communicate with their lawyers or interpreters and were forced to sign documents without any legal assistance.

Youth from European countries detained during protest in Urfa sent to Repatriation Center
Youth from European countries detained during protest in Urfa sent to Repatriation Center
13 October 2023

"Where is the often praised humanitarian responsibility of the German state?"

One of the young individuals expressed that their experience is indicative of the weakness of the rule of law in Turkey.

The young woman further added, "We endured the pain throughout this process due to the arbitrariness of the police. But this arbitrariness and brutality affect the people living there, especially the Kurdish population, on a daily basis."

The young woman also criticized the recent meeting between the German Foreign Minister and the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, questioning where the solidarity is and where the often praised humanitarian responsibility of the German state lies.

These 15 European youths were detained on October 12 in Urfa during a press release organized by the People's Democratic Party (HDP), the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), and the YSP against Turkey's air strikes in Northern and Eastern Syria.

'Attacks on civilian targets in Rojava should immediately be stopped'
9 October 2023
Turkish military targets infrastructure in Syria
Turkish military targets infrastructure in Syria's Kurdish-controlled areas
6 October 2023

(BA/TY/PE)

repatriation of internationalist youth
related news
Youth from European countries detained during protest in Urfa sent to Repatriation Center
13 October 2023
/haber/youth-from-european-countries-detained-during-protest-in-urfa-sent-to-repatriation-center-286252
Protests against attacks on northern Syria: Many detained
12 October 2023
/haber/protests-against-attacks-on-northern-syria-many-detained-286233
Syrian Democratic Council calls for international action against Turkey’s strikes
10 October 2023
/haber/syrian-democratic-council-calls-for-international-action-against-turkeys-strikes-286115
'Attacks on civilian targets in Rojava should immediately be stopped'
9 October 2023
/haber/attacks-on-civilian-targets-in-rojava-should-immediately-be-stopped-286020
Turkish military targets infrastructure in Syria's Kurdish-controlled areas
6 October 2023
/haber/turkish-military-targets-infrastructure-in-syria-s-kurdish-controlled-areas-285911
related news
Youth from European countries detained during protest in Urfa sent to Repatriation Center
13 October 2023
/haber/youth-from-european-countries-detained-during-protest-in-urfa-sent-to-repatriation-center-286252
Protests against attacks on northern Syria: Many detained
12 October 2023
/haber/protests-against-attacks-on-northern-syria-many-detained-286233
Syrian Democratic Council calls for international action against Turkey’s strikes
10 October 2023
/haber/syrian-democratic-council-calls-for-international-action-against-turkeys-strikes-286115
'Attacks on civilian targets in Rojava should immediately be stopped'
9 October 2023
/haber/attacks-on-civilian-targets-in-rojava-should-immediately-be-stopped-286020
Turkish military targets infrastructure in Syria's Kurdish-controlled areas
6 October 2023
/haber/turkish-military-targets-infrastructure-in-syria-s-kurdish-controlled-areas-285911
Back to Top