NEWS
Date published: 9 October 2023 11:39
 ~ Modified On: 9 October 2023 12:01
2 min Read

'Attacks on civilian targets in Rojava should immediately be stopped'

Six lawyers' organizations have issued a joint statement regarding the targeting of civilian settlements and harm to civilians in ongoing attacks in Northern Syria.

BIA News Desk
Six Turkish lawyers' organizations have drawn attention to the damage caused to civilian living areas and the loss of civilian lives in air raids in Northern Syria, calling on Turkey to adhere to international agreements it is a party to.

The joint statement by the organizations reads as follows: 

"After Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's statements regarding operations in Iraq and Syria, it has been reported in the press that multiple air raids were carried out on civilian living areas, wheat depots, hospitals, and power plants in Rojava on October 5, resulting in the loss of many civilian lives."

"War crime"

"Targeting individuals and civilian areas during conflicts is prohibited according to the Geneva Conventions. Attacks on civilians, buildings, and property during wartime are considered war crimes.

"The allegations of attacks on civilian areas are deeply concerning, and the violation of the fundamental rights of non-combatant civilians, especially women and children, is unacceptable.

"We, the undersigned legal institutions, call on Turkey to adhere to international agreements it is a party to; to cease the attacks, and to peacefully address the Kurdish issue, which has become an international concern, with the relevant parties."

Signatories

Lawyers' Solidarity

Progressive Lawyers' Association İstanbul branch 

Lawyers for Democracy

Libertarian Democratic Lawyers

Lawyers for Freedom Association Istanbul Branch 

Society and Law Studies Foundation

Background 

Following the October 1 Ankara bomb attack in front of the Ministry of Interior, claimed by the PKK, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) launched extensive airstrikes on areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria on October 5.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared all PKK, YPG facilities ‘legitimate targets’ following Ankara bomb attack. 

During the operations, a Turkish ANKA-S type UAV was shot down in the skies over the Tel Baydar military base, where U.S. forces are stationed in northern Hasakah.

related news
Turkey says US downed drone due to ‘differing technical assessments’
6 October 2023
/haber/turkey-says-us-downed-drone-due-to-differing-technical-assessments-285965
Turkish military targets infrastructure in Syria's Kurdish-controlled areas
6 October 2023
/haber/turkish-military-targets-infrastructure-in-syria-s-kurdish-controlled-areas-285911
US announces to have downed a Turkish drone in Northeast Syria
6 October 2023
/haber/us-announces-to-have-downed-a-turkish-drone-in-northeast-syria-285901
Turkey carries out airstrikes in Rojava in response to Ankara attack
5 October 2023
/haber/turkey-carries-out-airstrikes-in-rojava-in-response-to-ankara-attack-285833
Turkey’s FM declares all PKK, YPG facilities ‘legitimate targets’ following Ankara bomb attack
5 October 2023
/haber/turkeys-fm-declares-all-pkk-ypg-facilities-legitimate-targets-following-ankara-bomb-attack-285817
