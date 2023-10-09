'Attacks on civilian targets in Rojava should immediately be stopped'

Six Turkish lawyers' organizations have drawn attention to the damage caused to civilian living areas and the loss of civilian lives in air raids in Northern Syria, calling on Turkey to adhere to international agreements it is a party to.

The joint statement by the organizations reads as follows:

"After Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's statements regarding operations in Iraq and Syria, it has been reported in the press that multiple air raids were carried out on civilian living areas, wheat depots, hospitals, and power plants in Rojava on October 5, resulting in the loss of many civilian lives."

"War crime"

"Targeting individuals and civilian areas during conflicts is prohibited according to the Geneva Conventions. Attacks on civilians, buildings, and property during wartime are considered war crimes.

"The allegations of attacks on civilian areas are deeply concerning, and the violation of the fundamental rights of non-combatant civilians, especially women and children, is unacceptable.

"We, the undersigned legal institutions, call on Turkey to adhere to international agreements it is a party to; to cease the attacks, and to peacefully address the Kurdish issue, which has become an international concern, with the relevant parties."

Signatories

Lawyers' Solidarity

Progressive Lawyers' Association İstanbul branch

Lawyers for Democracy

Libertarian Democratic Lawyers

Lawyers for Freedom Association Istanbul Branch

Society and Law Studies Foundation