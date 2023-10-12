Protests against attacks on northern Syria: Many detained

Turkey's airstrikes launched on October 5 against areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Northern and Eastern Syria were protested in many cities today (October 12). However, the police prevented the people to hold protest demonstrations in each city.

Ongoing airstrikes since October 5 have caused permanent damage to public facilities, including civilian settlements, dams, power plants, and irrigation networks, and at least 45 people have lost their lives, According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Diyarbakır: Obstruction of Journalists

Mezopotamya Agency reported that a demonstration was held in Rojava Park in Diyarbakır's Kayapınar district. Diyarbakır Member of Parliament for the Greens and Left Party (YSP), Halide Türkoğlu, along with numerous representatives from political parties and civil society organizations, participated in the demonstration.

As the police surrounded the park and attempted to prevent the press statement, the crowd protested the attacks by sitting down. The police also obstructed journalists from recording the events.

Dersim

In Dersim (Tunceli), the police intervened in members of the Labor and Democracy Platform who intended to make a statement in the Seyid Rıza Square.

In the intervention on Art Street, HDP Co-Chairpersons for the province, Nazlı Çelik and Ferhat Yıldız, Peri Municipality Co-Mayor Orhan Çelebi (replaced by an appointed trustee), Ergün Tekin, the Provincial Head of the Labor Party (EMEP), and four others were detained.

The detainees were taken to Tunceli Provincial Police Department.

Member of Parliament Ayten Kordu was also surrounded by the police. Reacting to the situation, Kordu said: "We will continue to raise our voices until a solution is found in the Middle East. We are against the loss of civilian lives in the war. The embargo must be lifted, and the Kurdish massacre must come to an end."

Urfa

In Urfa 15 individuals who came from different European countries to participate in the congress of the Green Left Party on October 15 were also detained when the police prevented a planned a press statement. The police prevented youth from European countries from entering the party's building, claiming that foreigners were not allowed to participate in a press statement and detained and dragged them into a detention vehicle.

The crowd that Urfa MP for YSP Dilan Kunt Ayan, was part of, was surrounded by the police with shields at the entrance to the party building. The police attacked the crowd with batons and tear gas, while the crowd reacted with the slogan "Bijî berxwedana Rojava." The detainees were taken to Şanlıurfa Provincial Police Department.

Protests were also held in Van, Mardin, Mersin, Batman, Adana, and Şırnak to denounce the attacks.

(TY/PE)