Syrian Democratic Council calls for international action against Turkey’s strikes

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), a part of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, has released a statement on the anniversary of the "Peace Spring" operation, where the Turkish Armed Forces captured the cities of Serêkaniyê (Ras al-Ain) and Girê Spî (Tal Abyad) in northern Syria.

In the statement, the SDC noted that four years after the operation, Turkey's attacks on North and East Syria continue. They called on the international coalition led by the United States, as well as Russia, to take action.

According to Hawar News Agency (ANHA), the statement criticized Turkey's airstrikes and drone attacks on the region's infrastructure and energy centers. It emphasized that Turkey's ongoing attacks on the region have tragically affected the lives of more than five million people.

The SDC called on Russia and the international coalition, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, to fulfill their responsibilities and urgently take steps to stop the attacks and protect the region.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria previously declared three days of mourning following an airstrike on the Internal Security Forces Academy in Derik, affiliated with the Haseke governorate, on October 8, which resulted in the loss of 29 lives and injuries to 28 others.

At least 45 fatalities

At least 45 people have lost their lives in the airstrikes that began after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's statement on October 4, indicating that infrastructure and superstructure in North and East Syria would be targeted, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights based in London.

According to the Observatory's reports:

- 30 Asayish members in the village of Gucerat in the rural area of Haseke

- One person at a petrol station in El-Kahtaniye

- Six members of the Internal Security Forces in Haseke city

- Two individuals as a result of an attack on a moving vehicle in El-Müşerifa (Mişêrfa) in the north of Haseke

- One civilian in the village of Tel Habeş (Til Hebeş) in Amude district

- Five people in Kobanê; two workers in Celabiya, three soldiers in Sırrin lost their lives in the airstrikes.

What happened? The armed wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the People's Defense Forces (HPG), claimed responsibility for the attack on the General Directorate of Security in Ankara on October 1. Following the attack, the Turkish Armed Forces conducted airstrikes on the Metina, Hakurk, Kandil, and Gara regions within the territory of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq. On the same day as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's announcement on October 4th, Turkey launched a series of airstrikes targeting areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, stating that all facilities under the control of the PKK and YPG are now legitimate targets. During the operations, a Turkish ANKA-S type UAV was shot down in the skies above the Tel Baydar military base in the north of Haseke, where US forces are stationed. The Pentagon announced that they had downed the Turkish UAV with F-16 fighter jets. The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria called on the international community to halt the attacks.

