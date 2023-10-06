Turkish military targets infrastructure in Syria's Kurdish-controlled areas

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports an intensification of Turkish airstrikes on areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), targeting public service facilities such as dams, power plants, and irrigation networks.

Following a statement by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, declaring that all infrastructure and superstructure facilities, and energy installations “belonging to the PKK and YPG are now legitimate targets for our security forces,” 17 airstrikes have been conducted, resulting in 10 fatalities and five injuries.

However, SDF General Commander Mazlum Abdi said that those responsible for the Ankara attack did not come from their region, emphasizing that they are not a party to the internal conflict in Turkey and do not seek to escalate tensions.

Mazlum Abdi accused Ankara of seeking excuses to legitimize its attacks and initiate a new military offensive, describing the threat to target the region's infrastructure, economic resources, and populated cities as a "war crime."

According to SOHR, targets of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) attacks have included:

1. Qamishli: Near the COVID hospital on the El-Hezam El-Garbi road, a Turkish UAV conducted an airstrike, followed by Turkish aircraft flying over the region. No casualties have been reported yet. 2. Three bomber aircraft targeted an SDF facility and a finance building in the Müşeyrife area. In the Hasakah countryside near Vaşokani camp, an industrial area was targeted, resulting in three workers injured. 3. Near Qamishlo in the southern Amude region, close to Tel Habeş village. 4. "Cel Ağa" military base in Cevadiye town. 5. An area in Tavila village, Til Temir countryside. 6. A construction site near Müşeyrife. 7. Hemma Water Station in northern Hasakah. 8. A military vehicle near Vaşokani camp in Tüvayine. 9. An area near military tunnels in Celebiye village. 10. Southwest of Sarin, a specific region. 11. A petroleum facility in Ger Dahol village, Tirbespiye. 12. Kos village station in Cel Ağa. 13. An area in Rahba village, Til Temir countryside. 14. The west dam's electricity transmission station, which supplies electricity to extensive areas of Hasakah city and its countryside. 15. Sayedah petroleum station in Kahtaniye village. 16. An electricity station on the El-Hizam El-Garbi road near the COVID hospital in Qamishli.

