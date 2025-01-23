Union representatives assaulted at Ankara private school for protesting illegal classes

Members of the Private Sector Teachers’ Union (Öğretmen Sendikası) were physically and verbally assaulted yesterday at the Era private school in Çayyolu, Ankara after protesting the holding of classes during the midterm break, which violates regulations.

According to a statement from the union, its representatives reminded the school administration that under the Private Education Institutions Regulation, teachers cannot be required to work during official breaks such as the midterm holiday.

Article 10 of the regulation explicitly states, "No education or instruction shall take place on official holidays determined by law."

The union said its Ankara representatives attempted to meet with school officials after receiving no response to their initial communications. When they visited the campus and requested permission to observe the classrooms, their request was denied. During the confrontation, an employee identified as Murat Erdem allegedly assaulted the union’s Ankara representative, Fatih Özbek, pushing him in the face and physically attacking him.

Union members recorded moments of their argument with school employees:

❗️Ankara | ERA KOLEJİ ÇAYYOLU KAMPÜSÜNDE TEMSİLCİLERİMİZE FİZİKSEL VE SÖZLÜ SALDIRI



🔴 Era Koleji Çayyolu Kampüsünde öğretmenlerin ara tatilde çalıştırılacağı haberini aldık, ders programları ve öğretmenlere iletilen mesajlar da elimize ulaşınca tatil programı başlamadan 2 gün… pic.twitter.com/YHGzNrLD5Q — Özel Sektör Öğretmenleri Sendikası (@ogretmensendika) January 22, 2025

'Unlawful practices'

The union announced its intention to pursue legal action in a statement:

“Our union has submitted a complaint to the Ankara Provincial Directorate of National Education and the National Education Ministry's Inspection Board regarding Era Private Schools, citing Article 10, paragraph 7 of the Private Education Institutions Regulation, which prohibits holding classes during midterm and official holidays.

“Officials and inspectors from the Ministry of Education must act urgently in the face of this grave violation of rights and exploitation.

“Otherwise, as we have previously warned on social media before the midterm holiday, those who take responsibility in fighting this injustice will be met with violence, and the perpetrators will attempt to suppress these crimes with further aggression, much like a ‘bold thief.’

“We call on all our union members and every education worker employed in private institutions to stand united in solidarity against these unlawful practices and unacceptable attacks.” (AD/VK)