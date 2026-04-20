Three community dogs living in Kadıköy for years taken to shelter

Teams from İstanbul's Kadıköy Municipality on Apr 14 took Zeus, Mavi, and Kırmızı, three dogs that lived in the district with local for years.

Animal rights activist Mine Vural, known as the 'Animal Nurse,' announced the seizure on Instagram. "There is no biting, no attack, nothing. The only problem is that they are dogs," Vural wrote.

The Kadıköy Municipality Temporary Animal Care Center told reporters today that the animals are at the shelter and one is receiving medical treatment.

Vural, who has provided regular care for the dogs for years, said she was already giving an immune booster called Imuneks to Zeus. She stated she specifically requested the municipality to continue this treatment.

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A shelter official noted that for the dogs to leave the facility after their treatment, they must be legally adopted. The official added that the shelter remains open to volunteer visits seven days a week.

Kadıköy Mayor Mesut Kösedağı previously announced that the municipality provides six months of food, water, bowls, leashes, and basic care support for those who adopt animals from the shelter.

Stray animals law

The implementation and the justification for the decision to collect the animals remain under debate. Activists criticize the removal of dogs from their living spaces when no attacks or biting incidents occurred, arguing the process focuses on 'rounding up' rather than protection and rehabilitation.

CHP leader Özgür Özel previously criticized the Law on Amendments to the Animal Protection Law enacted in Jul 2024.

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(TY/VK)