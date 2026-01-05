Ankara investigates alleged beating to death of stray dog by municipal employees

Ankara Metropolitan Municipality has launched an investigation into allegations that municipal employees fatally beat a stray dog named Matmazel or Kirli at Demetevler metro station in the Yenimahalle district.

In a written statement issued by the EGO General Directorate, the city's public transportation agency, the municipality confirmed that the individuals accused in the incident have been temporarily suspended from duty. The dog, a 15-year-old mixed-breed reportedly died following the incident.

“To eliminate all doubts in the public’s mind, we have not ended the process here,” the municipality said in the statement.

Forensic analysis

Officials said they reconnected with animal rights advocates and proposed that the dog be exhumed and examined by an independent and expert institution. Representatives from the Ankara Bar Association retrieved the dog’s body for examination at Ankara University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, where a forensic analysis is now underway.

“The university informed our lawyers that the process may take about 15 days,” the municipality said. “We have formally requested that this timeline be shortened and that the examination be prioritized.”

Turkish ministry orders municipalities to collect stray animals

The municipality also stated that, since the dog was not registered under any individual’s name, it had submitted a formal request to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry to initiate legal proceedings. The ministry has reportedly begun procedures under Article 28/A of Turkey’s Animal Protection Law No. 5199.

In connection with the investigation, the employees alleged to be involved have been placed on temporary leave.

'Dogs take over metro station'

The case drew public attention after local newspaper Polatlı Postası published a front-page photo of the dog lying in the metro, under the headline “Stray dogs take over Demetevler Metro.”

The publication has since denied any involvement in inciting violence, stating that the article aimed to raise awareness about public safety and the needs of stray animals.

An online petition calling for the prosecution of those responsible has also been launched on change.org. Petitioners are demanding that the security camera footage from the metro be released and that those responsible face legal consequences. (TY/VK)