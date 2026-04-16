bianet becomes first media outlet in Turkey to receive JTI certification

Independent Communication Network (bianet) has become the first media outlet in Turkey to be certified under the Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI), which documents standards for reliability and transparency in journalism.

JTI stands out as an international system of standards developed in 2018 under the leadership of Reporters Without Borders (RSF). This initiative aims to evaluate media organizations not only based on the content they produce, but also through the processes by which they prepare that content. The project aims to create and support "trustworthy media" platforms in an environment where trust in the media is declining globally. It thus seeks to establish a common framework of reference so the public can discern reliable journalism.

The JTI certification process begins with a self-assessment containing the organization's own declarations. This is followed by an inspection conducted by independent auditors and concludes with the public sharing of the results. During this process, the editorial structure, decision-making mechanisms, and compliance with professional standards of a media organization are examined in detail.

The framework of standards covers a wide area encompassing the fundamental principles of journalism. Principles such as editorial independence, the implementation of ethical rules, and the separation of news and opinion are decisive in this evaluation. It is also an important criterion for institutions to clearly reveal their ownership structures and sources of financing. Additionally, elements such as defined news verification processes, the transparent operation of correction mechanisms, and the consideration of reader feedback are among the core components of the certification. The working conditions and safety of journalists, along with internal professional standards, are also evaluated under this framework.

The JTI certificate is considered a tool to demonstrate the level of transparency and accountability of media organizations at a time when disinformation and the crisis of trust are intensifying, especially in digital media. This system offers a reference mechanism that can help not only readers, but also advertisers and digital platforms, to distinguish reliable media organizations.

For bianet, receiving this certificate signifies the concrete documentation of compliance with international journalism standards for independent media in Turkey. It also carries the potential to set an example in the fields of transparency and accountability. (Mİ/VK)