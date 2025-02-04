Öcalan preparing 'historic statement' on Kurdish peace process, says DEM leader

Tuncer Bakırhan, co-chair of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, announced that imprisoned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan is preparing to make a "historic call" aimed at resolving Turkey's Kurdish issue.

Speaking at his party's parliamentary group meeting, Bakırhan said, “The opposition and society support a solution in Turkey. The opposition and the public want this process to evolve into a peace process. We should not miss this historic opportunity."

"Toxic language can take this historical process backwards," he warned, adding, "We seek to find a solution to the Kurdish problem through democracy and law. As Mr. Öcalan has called for a legal solution to the conflict, the language of the government should be in line with this.

“Mr. Öcalan is preparing to make a historic call for a permanent solution to the Kurdish issue through the construction of a democratic Turkey. This call will be made soon. We support it, we stand behind it, and we expect the government to play its part in this historic process.”

'The ball is in Erdoğan's field'

Bakırhan also urged President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to take decisive action. “The ball is in now Erdoğan's field,” he said. “Millions of people are waiting for steps that will lead to democratization and trust-building measures. This is an opportunity to go down in history as a courageous leader.”

The DEM co-leader expressed concerns over recent government actions against his party’s officials. Several DEM-affiliated mayors have been removed from office in recent months and replaced with government-appointed trustees, a practice justified by "terror-related" investigations.

Bakırhan criticized these moves, saying, “We won’t remain silent about such actions just because peace talks are underway. Those who seize our municipalities should know that the will of the people cannot be overridden by decree.”

When asked by reporters after his speech about the timing of Öcalan’s anticipated statement, Bakırhan suggested it could take place around Feb 15, the anniversary of Öcalan’s capture in Kenya in 1999. He added that further meetings with Öcalan on İmralı Island, where he has been held since his arrest, have not been confirmed yet.

The 'new peace process'

Since October 2024, Turkey has seen renewed discussions around the Kurdish issue following remarks by Erdoğan's main ally Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Bahçeli proposed that Öcalan could declare the disbandment of the PKK in exchange for benefiting from a "right to hope" policy. This initiative led to two visits by DEM Party officials to İmralı Island, marking the first time in four years that Öcalan was allowed external contact.(VK)