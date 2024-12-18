MHP speaker allows Kurdish MP to address parliament in Kurdish

A Kurdish member of parliament was allowed to begin her speech in Kurdish, a move permitted by the nationalist deputy speaker of the parliament during a session on the budget of the presidency and its affiliated institutions.

Ayşegül Doğan from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), asked Deputy Speaker Celal Adan, a member of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), if she could greet Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in Kurdish during a sesson today.

“I suppose I cannot say ‘welcome’ to Mr. Cevdet Yılmaz in my mother tongue, can I?” Doğan asked.

Adan replied, “Of course, go ahead.” Doğan then opened her remarks by saying “Hûn bi xêr hatin” (Welcome).

Kurdish words excluded from official record

Although Adan allowed the greeting, Doğan’s Kurdish words were recorded in the parliamentary minutes as “Non-Turkish words were expressed by the speaker in this section.”

The incident marks a departure from previous parliamentary practice. Earlier this year, Adan had interrupted another DEM deputy, Beritan Güneş-Altın, when she spoke Kurdish during a session marking International Mother Language Day.

At the time, Adan cited Article 3 of Turkey’s Constitution, which defines Turkish as the official language, and the parliamentary rules requiring speeches to be made in Turkish. “Otherwise, under Article 66 of the Internal Regulations, the microphone will be turned off,” he said, cutting off Güneş-Altın’s microphone twice.

Güneş-Altın had protested, saying, “Then tell your [ruling Justice and Development Party] candidates not to use Kurdish during campaigns in Mardin, Urfa, and Diyarbakır.”

MHP's changing stance

The development comes amid ongoing discussions within the ruling bloc about addressing the Kurdish issue. In recent months, MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli has surprised observers by proposing that imprisoned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan speak in parliament to announce the dissolution of the armed group. Bahçeli also made remarks like, “A Turk who does not love Kurds cannot be considered a Turk.”

In this context, Öcalan was granted his first family visit in four years in late October. However, the government also took over several municipalities run by the DEM Party, citing "terrorism" charges against the mayors.

