May Day in İstanbul: Total lockdown in Taksim, crowds gather in its shadow in Kadıköy

İstanbul authorities closed roads and transit links across central districts on the city’s European side on May Day as police enforced a ban on gatherings in and around Taksim Square, detaining hundreds of people who attempted to march toward the area.

The Governor’s Office banned all public events in Beyoğlu, where Taksim Square is located, as well as nearby Beşiktaş, Şişli and Fatih districts. Police cordoned off Taksim Square and surrounding areas from the early morning. Metro stations and side streets in Taksim area were also closed, as well as ferries operating between the city's Asian and European sides.

Taksim Square, the historic site of May Day gatherings in İstanbul, has been closed to such events since 2012. Most labor unions and left-wing parties are marking the day in designated areas on the Asian side, while some groups attempted to reach Taksim.

After some unions and political parties called for a gathering in Şişli’s Mecidiyeköy district, several kilometers from Taksim, Halaskargazi and Büyükdere avenues were also closed starting around the Cevahir shopping mall. Police teams and water cannon vehicles were deployed at street entrances in the area.

#1Mayıs | Mecidiyeköy'de gözaltına alınan yurttaş gözaltı aracına götürülürken "Taksim halka kapatılamaz" sloganı attı.



📹: Evrim Kepenek ( @kepenekevrimm ) pic.twitter.com/rtmNuSNWhH — bianet (@bianet_org) May 1, 2026

Police also blocked filming of people surrounded or detained by officers by closing the area with shields. Those held inside the police cordon chanted, “Everywhere is Taksim, everywhere is resistance.”

Police later fired pepper spray at the crowd that tried to march from Mecidiyeköy to Taksim.

As the confrontation continued, more than 350 people were detained, according to the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD).

Later, police allowed members of the Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP) to read out a statement in Mecidiyeköy while excluding other groups from the area.

Rally in Kadıköy

While Taksim was blocked, May Day was marked with broad participation at a rally along the coast in Kadıköy, on İstanbul’s Asian side, as unions, professional organizations, political parties and civil society groups called for labor rights, justice, peace and democracy.

While a large crowd gathered in Kadıköy, the atmosphere lacked a corresponding level of enthusiasm. Participants simultaneously followed the developments in Taksim, with many discussing the situation or checking their phones for updates.

The event was organized by the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK), the Confederation of Public Employees’ Trade Unions (KESK), the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) and the Turkish Medical Association (TTB).

Rally area ahead of the event

Participants formed two marches under the slogan, “Let us unite and change things for labor, justice, peace and democracy.” The DİSK, TMMOB and TTB march set out from Haydarpaşa at 11 am, while the KESK column began walking from Söğütlüçeşme simultaneously.

The marches chanted slogans in support of imprisoned journalists. Ecology groups also joined the procession, chanting, “Don’t touch my air, my water, my soil.”

Groups preparing to march from Haydarpaşa

Abdullah Öcalan poster removed #İstanbul | Kadıköy 1 Mayıs’ı



👉🏻 Söğütlüçeşme kolunda, “Sosyalizmde ısrar, insan olmakta ısrar” yazılı pankart açılması ve Abdullah Öcalan bayrağı taşınması üzerine polisler, yürüyüş güzergahı boyunca farklı noktalarda eylemcilere müdahale etti. pic.twitter.com/MqkkBo3sbG — bianet (@bianet_org) May 1, 2026 Police intervened in the Söğütlüçeşme column after a banner reading “Insistence on socialism, insistence on being human” was unfurled and a flag bearing the image of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan was carried. Cengiz Çiçek, an MP from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, criticized the police response in comments to bianet, saying it contradicted the ongoing Kurdish peace process. Çiçek said the state’s conflicting approach had once again become clear at this year’s May Day events. He said police showed intolerance toward a poster of Öcalan and called on authorities to fulfill their responsibilities as part of the peace and democratic society process. After the two marches reached the rally area, the gathering began at Kadıköy İskele Square.

'This system is not our destiny'

Ahead of the march, DİSK Chair Arzu Çerkezoğlu spoke to bianet that workers were in squares across Turkey.

"Today is May 1. It is the international day of unity, struggle, and solidarity for the working class. We are in the streets and squares across Turkey. All over the world, we stand in the squares alongside all our class brothers and sisters who produce all the values and beauties of this world. We are in the streets to voice our objections to the current ruling powers, and to proclaim our dreams for the future world, our goals, and our struggle.

"Today, in Turkey, amidst a process where inequality, injustice, and oppression are on the rise—a process in which millions are condemned to hunger and poverty—we are in the May 1st squares to change this system. The slogan of this May 1 is: 'Workers will unite; this system will change.' Yes, this system is not our destiny; it will certainly change.

"We are in the squares on May 1st for a Turkey where equality, justice, peace, and brotherhood prevail, where democracy functions with all its institutions and rules, and where labor is valued. We call on everyone to stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder. Long live May 1."

Blockade

The routes leading to the main gathering points for two separate marches starting from Haydarpaşa and Söğütlüçeşme were blocked off with barriers. The barriers restricted the movement of both those wishing to participate in the event and people going about their daily lives. At certain points where police were directing traffic, passage was not permitted.

Participants complained that police barricades made access more difficult and created a scattered appearance. After long walks, the two march columns passed through the barricades and entered İskele Square.

#İstanbul | Kadıköy 1 Mayıs’ı



👉🏻 KESK ve bağlı sendikalar ile siyasi partiler ve demokratik kitle örgütlerinin bulunduğu Söğütlüçeşme kolunda henüz yürüyüş başlamadı.



👉🏻 Söğütlüçeşme Caddesi boyunca yerleştirilen polis bariyerleri nedeniyle yürüyüş güzergâhına ulaşımda zorluk… pic.twitter.com/ujfL7tuGXd — bianet (@bianet_org) May 1, 2026

Political leaders in the rally area

Alongside labor organizations, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Left Party (SOL Parti), the Labor Party (EMEP), the DEM Party and many democratic mass organizations were present. CHP leader Özgür Özel, İstanbul's acting mayor Nuri Aslan, and DEM co-leadet Tuncer Bakırhan attended the event.

Participants frequently chanted slogans including “There is no salvation alone, either all together or none of us,” “We will not surrender to darkness,” “Long live May Day,” “Bijî yek gulan,” “A humane life, not the minimum,” and “Bijî berxwedana karkeran.” After the chants, participants celebrated May Day by dancing halay.

Women dancing halay

CHP Chair Özgür Özel, CHP İstanbul provincial chair Özgür Çelik, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan, DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncay Bakırhan and DEM Party lawmaker Meral Danış Beştaş also attended the Kadıköy rally.

Opening speeches from the stage included messages of greeting and solidarity for Ekrem İmamoğlu, İstanbul's suspended and jailed mayor.

Speakers also mentioned imprisoned journalists Merdan Yanardağ, Alican Uludağ, Nedim Oruç, İsmail Arı and Pınar Gayip. A message sent on behalf of journalists was read at the rally with the words, “Journalism is not a crime.”

'We will change this order'

A joint declaration by DİSK, KESK, TMMOB and TTB was also read out. Speaking on behalf of workers, public employees, retirees, young people, women, engineers, architects and physicians, the declaration said, “We will change this order,” and called for a joint struggle for secure employment, decent wages, justice in income and taxation, peace, democracy, secularism and a democratic solution to the Kurdish issue.

After concerts by the Ruhi Su Friends Choir and Koma Vejin, a summary of the May Day groups’ joint statement was read in Turkish and Kurdish. The celebrations ended with a concert by Erdal Bayrakoğlu. (EMK/VC/VK)