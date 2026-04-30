Major roads, public transit hubs to close in İstanbul for May Day

Several roads and public transportation hubs in İstanbul and Ankara will be closed or restricted on Labor Day, with measures starting at 6 am local time (GMT+3) on May 1.

In İstanbul, the governor’s office said May Day events would be allowed only in the Asian side district of Kadıköy and Kartal. Celebrations at Taksim Square, the historical site of May Day gatherings in the Beyoğlu district, will remain banned, as they have been since 2012.

To enforce the ban, entrances and exits to Taksim Square, including İstiklal and Sıraselviler Avenues, will be closed from 6 am. All side streets leading to İstiklal Avenue will also be shut.

Roads around Şişhane, including connecting routes and nearby streets, will be closed. The area around Kabataş pier and its connecting roads will also be restricted. Partial lane closures and diversions will be implemented on Barbaros Boulevard in Beşiktaş.

The governor also announced a daylong ban on demonstrations and events in districts surround Beyoğlu, including Şişli, Beşiktaş and Fatih, running from 12.01 am to 11.59 pm.

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Restrictions on public transport

Public transportation will also be affected. On the M2 metro line, Taksim and Şişhane stations will be temporarily closed. Services on the F1 Kabataş-Taksim funicular line will be suspended.

Ferry and motorboat services at Beşiktaş and Kabataş piers may face changes and restrictions. Buses and metrobuses will generally continue operating, but route changes and stop cancellations may occur depending on crowd levels.

Celebrations to take place on Asian side

While most labor unions and left-wing parties will mark the day in designated areas, some groups may attempt to reach Taksim, as is a common occurrence every May Day.

The governor’s office approved an application by two major union confederations, DİSK and KESK, as well as professional groups, to hold a program at Kadıköy Rıhtım Square. It also approved the Communist Party of Turkey’s (TKP) application for an event at Kartal Square.

The Kadıköy event is scheduled for 10 am to 5 pm, while the Kartal gathering is planned for noon to 7 pm.

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Measures in Ankara

In Ankara, the capital, roads around main gathering squares and march routes will be closed to traffic. Tandoğan, also known as Anadolu Square, and all streets leading to it will be closed.

Certain sections of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Boulevard will also be shut, while traffic flow on Kazım Karabekir Avenue will be restricted. (VK)