Trial begins for murder of journalist Hakan Tosun

The first hearing in the trial of two defendants facing life imprisonment for the intentional murder of journalist and environmental activist Hakan Tosun was held in Bakırköy, İstanbul, on May 6.

The Bakırköy 17th Heavy Penal Court heard 13 witnesses during the hearing and ruled for the continued detention of the two defendants. The next hearing is scheduled for Jul 8.

Tosun was physically assaulted by two individuals on Oct 10 while walking to his home in Esenyurt, İstanbul. He died at the hospital after sustaining severe blows to the head.

Abdurrahman Murat, 19, and Adnan Şahin, 25, were detained and formally arrested following the attack, which was captured on local security cameras.

The hearing

Before the hearing Tosun's family members, journalists and environmental activists carried out a march to the courthouse, demanding justice and all motives and entities behind the murder be fully uncovered.

The court restricted access to the hearing, allowing only a few people and seven journalists to enter, leaving many out. The decision led to a brief confrontation where police used shields to push back members of the press.

Following insistence from the Tosun family's lawyers, the court opened an additional hall where activists, representatives, and other journalists watched the proceedings via video conference.

While the family was present in the courtroom, the defendants participated from prison through a video link.

The hearing was monitored by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Turkey representative Erol Önderoğlu, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Turkey representative Özgür Öğret, and Journalists' Union of Turkey (TGS) General Secretary Sibel Güneş. Republican People’s Party (CHP), main opposition, MP Evrim Rızvanoğlu, Labour Party (EMEP) MP İskender Bayhan, Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP) Chairperson Erkan Baş, İstanbul Bar Association President İbrahim Kaboğlu, Vice President Leyla Süren, and representatives from the Antalya Bar Association and the Union of Turkish Bar Associations also attended.

Defendants contradict camera footage

Defendants Abdurrahman Murat and Adnan Şahin claimed they were provoked by Tosun. Murat testified that Tosun was drinking alcohol and insulted him, leading him to kick and punch the victim. Şahin claimed he only intended to nudge Tosun and denied the intent to kill.

Lawyers for the Tosun family countered these claims by presenting security camera footage that contradicts the defendants’ versions of events.

Attorney Cemal Yücel stated that the footage shows no provocation or movement from Tosun before Murat attacked him with severe kicks.

Yücel noted that the defendants left the scene in a car only to return and attack Tosun a second time while he was struggling to walk.

The legal team also cited autopsy reports showing multiple fractures to Tosun’s skull, face, and neck. Yücel argued that such extensive injuries are inconsistent with the defendants’ claims of light physical contact and instead demonstrate a clear intent to kill.

The cause of Tosun's death was determined to be intracranial hemorrhage, cerebral hemorrhage, and brain tissue destruction resulting from skull and facial bone fractures caused by head trauma.

Witness testimonies

Witness testimonies provided conflicting accounts of the lead-up to the assault. One witness who was seen on camera traveling with the defendants claimed Tosun had harassed someone on a metrobus.

Other witnesses who observed the incident from nearby buildings testified to seeing the defendants punch and kick Tosun, with one neighbor stating that the victim never got back up after being struck.

Attorney Hakan Bozyurt presented video evidence to the court showing the defendants' contact with Tosun. He noted that the footage disproves certain witness claims regarding the victim's behavior and clothing.

Tosun’s family members also testified, rejecting allegations that he was a public disturbance and stating that the defendants were distorting the facts to justify the killing.

Demonstration before hearing Journalism and freedom of expression groups, along with Tosun's family memberas and loved ones, marched from the nearby İncirlik metrobus station to the Bakırköy Courthouse before the hearing. Police initially blocked the march but eventually allowed it after negotiations. Concluding the event at the courthouse, a group read out a statement, which briefly said: "The struggle of Hakan’s friends here today has thwarted the initial police report prepared after his death, which protected the killers, sought to cover up the murder, and attempted to present the incident as a neighborhood brawl. The fact that the trial taking place in this courthouse today is beginning with the charge of intentional murder is a result of this struggle. "The trial process for Hakan’s killers shows us that whoever committed this murder, and whoever is protecting these individuals, believes they are untouchable. "We are here today to ensure that we do not permit the cover-up of the murder of our comrade Hakan Tosun, who was killed in the middle of the street in plain sight, nor the suspicious investigation process or the legal perspective that protects the perpetrator. "We will not allow this dual legal system applied to privileged individuals or this climate of impunity."

(EMK/VK)