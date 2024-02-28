TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
Date published: 28 February 2024 16:58
 ~ Modified On: 28 February 2024 17:20
2 min Read

THE DECISION MAY SET A PRECEDENT:

Male spouse having committed acts of torture during marriage will be punished

The 8th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation overturned the acquittal decision of the 36th Primary Criminal Court of Anatolia, which acquitted the man systematically torturing his wife despite the evidence. Lawyer Fatma Hoşgör believes that this decision will set a precedent.

Evrim Kepenek
TRTürkçesini Oku
Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Male spouse having committed acts of torture during marriage will be punished
Photo: csgorselarsiv.org/ Hülya Çetinkaya

The 8th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation overturned the acquittal decision of the 36th Primary Criminal Court of Anatolia, which, despite evidence, acquitted the man who systematically tortured his wife for 6 months.

Lawyer Fatma Hoşgör Tekeşin believes that this decision will set a precedent for preventing domestic violence.

According to information provided by Lawyer Hoşgör, the legal battle of the victim, I.P., who suffered deep wounds due to the torture by her husband, began 12 years ago.

The couple, I.Ö and G.Ö divorced due to severe incompatibility in İstanbul. I.P.'s lawyer, Fatma Hoşgör Tekeşin, applied to the Kartal Public Prosecutor's Office in 2012, demanding that the man be prosecuted for the crime of "torture."

The Kartal Public Prosecutor's Office prepared an indictment against the male defendant. The crimes of torture and maltreatment as determined by the Erenköy Neuropsychiatry Hospital were also included in the case file. According to the report, the man had tied the woman with duct tape and extinguished cigarettes on her arm. Despite receiving treatment, there were still signs of torture on the woman's body.

The defendant's lawyers made defenses in the 36th Primary Criminal Court of Anatolia, blaming and discrediting the woman during the hearings.

The Court claimed that "there was no evidence to constitute the crime of torture" and acquitted the man in 2016.

The woman's lawyers, Hoşgör Tekeşin and Ergun Cirit, appealed the decision. Lawyer Hoşgör resubmitted reports indicating that the man had tortured the woman, stating that even DNA traces were found on the belt he used to beat her.

The 8th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation overturned the decision of the local court, stating that the man should be punished. According to the decision, the Anatolian 36th Primary Criminal Court should reopen the case file and issue a conviction.

Men killed at least 333 women in 2023
Men killed at least 333 women in 2023
22 January 2024

(EMK/PE)

male violence court of cassation
Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
@kepenekevrimm [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV’de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar,...

bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV’de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo ve sektör dergileri için yazılar yazdı, haberleri yayınlandı. Hemşin kültür dergisi GOR’un kurucu yazarlarından. Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, Medya ve Yalanlar isimli kitaplara katkı sundu. 2011 Musa Anter Gazetecilik ödülü sahibi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası Kadın ve LGBTİ+ Komisyonu kurucu üyelerinden. İstanbul Üniversitesi Avrupa Birliği ve Bilgi Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümlerinden mezun. Ekim 2018’den bu yana bianet’te çalışıyor.

show more
other articles
Saturday Mothers/People being tried: 'Let the perpetrators be tried'
27 February 2024
Saturday Mothers/People being tried: 'Let the perpetrators be tried'
Lawyers sey they can't reach refugees in İstanbul
13 February 2024
Lawyers sey they can't reach refugees in İstanbul
MALE VIOLENCE MONITORING REPORT
Men killed 28 women in January
6 February 2024
Men killed 28 women in January
Court imposes international travel ban on journalist Seyhan Avşar
8 January 2024
Court imposes international travel ban on journalist Seyhan Avşar
Call from artists and writers: Yılmaz Güney should be retried
19 December 2023
Call from artists and writers: Yılmaz Güney should be retried
Back to Top