Men killed at least 333 women in 2023

Infographic: Dilek Sarıgül / bianet

According to the updated data compiled by bianet from local, national, and online news sources between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, men killed at least 333 women and 28 children in Turkey.

In 2023, the number of women killed by men is 333, and when six additional murders committed in previous years but reported in 2023 are included, the total becomes 339. Some of these six cases were previously reported in the press as "unsolved" or "suspicious deaths."

During the same period, as per the information reported in the media (January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023), men killed 28 children, raped 18 women, forced 371 women into sex work, harassed 355 women, and abused 123 children. Men injured 745 women.

In 2023, at least 270 women's deaths, including trans women, were reported in the press as "suspicious."

According to the information reported in the media, men killed at least 46 women despite "protection," "restraining" orders, and the "request" to stay away.

Feminicide In 2023, men killed at least 333 women, and 15 of the women killed by men were refugees. Names of 15 refugee women killed by men Elena S. Umida Tulyaganova, Tatiana Aksu, Tatiana Aksu, Laçin Geldiyazova, Leyla Geldiyazova, Elena David, Ivanna C., Anastasia Emelianova, Berno Adilova, Zhala Baghırova, Banesha Mamisheva, Ayan Mohomed Dhoba, Irina Dvizova, Damira Kozhogulova. In 2023, men killed Ecem Seçkin and injured dozens of LGBTI+s. Where did men kill women? In 2023, men killed 233 women at home and 83 women outside, in places like forests and hospitals. The location of 17 women's deaths was not reported in the press. Who did kill women? In 2023, 214 women were killed by their husbands or partners, 57 women by family members such as fathers, sons, or brothers, four women by relatives, 21 women by friends, 11 women by sons-in-law, 11 women by neighbors, and one woman by security personnel. The degree of acquaintance between the men and the 13 women whom they killed was not reported in the press. How did men kill women? Men killed 196 women with firearms, 100 women with sharp objects, 14 women by strangulation, five women by beating, three women by burning, and four women by throwing stones or running them over with a vehicle. The details of how six women were killed by men were not reported in the press. On which excuses did men kill women? Men killed 111 women because they wanted to "separate but she didn't want to," 15 women out of jealousy, one woman because she "didn't take care of his mother," one woman because she "suffered," and five women because "children were making noise." While 11 women were killed in inheritance disputes, one woman was killed for not giving the TV remote control, two women were killed for robbery, one woman for custody battles, and one woman for protecting her daughter. The reasons for the deaths of 183 women were not reported in the press. Legal proceedings There were 340 perpetrators who killed women, some of whom had killed more than one woman. According to the data reflected in the bianet record, only 123 perpetrators were arrested. At least 95 perpetrators were detained, 22 perpetrators were recorded as "fled" or "wanted," and 69 perpetrators committed suicide. The Legal proceedings of at least 31 perpetrators was not reported in the press.

Child murder Photo: csgorselarsiv.org According to the updated data compiled by bianet from local, national, and online news sources between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, men killed at least 28 children in 2023 under the "excuse" of harming the women they were violent towards. Among the killed children were those forcibly married at an early age. Who killed the children? According to the information compiled from the press, 19 children were killed by their fathers, one child by a relative, four children by neighbors, one child by the man who wanted to forcibly marry her, one child by a friend, and one child's degree of acquaintance with the murderer was not reported in the press. One child was also killed by their employer. Legal proceedings There were 27 perpetrators who killed children. Only 13 perpetrators were arrested. The legal proceedings of one perpetrator was reported in the press as "fled." At least three perpetrators were detained, seven perpetrators committed suicide, and the Legal proceedings of three perpetrators was not reported in the press.

Rape/Sexual Assault Photo: csgorselarsiv.org In 2023, men, according to information reported in the press, raped at least 18 women. Who raped women? Four women were raped by friends, one woman by a football manager, women by men working at the deportation center, one woman by a guard, one woman by the man she worked as a caregiver for, two women by relatives, one woman by her boyfriend, one woman by a driver, and one woman by a physiotherapist. The degree of acquaintance between the men and the five women they raped was not reported in the press. Where did men rape women? Men raped nine women at home and six women outside. The location where three women were raped was not reported in the press. Legal proceedings There were 24 perpetrators who raped women. Only six perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator was reported as "fled," four perpetrators were released, three perpetrators were detained, and five perpetrators were called in for questioning. Legal proceedings for at least five perpetrators were initiated.