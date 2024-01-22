Men killed at least 333 women in 2023
Infographic: Dilek Sarıgül / bianet
According to the updated data compiled by bianet from local, national, and online news sources between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, men killed at least 333 women and 28 children in Turkey.
In 2023, the number of women killed by men is 333, and when six additional murders committed in previous years but reported in 2023 are included, the total becomes 339. Some of these six cases were previously reported in the press as "unsolved" or "suspicious deaths."
During the same period, as per the information reported in the media (January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023), men killed 28 children, raped 18 women, forced 371 women into sex work, harassed 355 women, and abused 123 children. Men injured 745 women.
In 2023, at least 270 women's deaths, including trans women, were reported in the press as "suspicious."
According to the information reported in the media, men killed at least 46 women despite "protection," "restraining" orders, and the "request" to stay away.
Feminicide
In 2023, men killed at least 333 women, and 15 of the women killed by men were refugees.
Names of 15 refugee women killed by men
Elena S. Umida Tulyaganova, Tatiana Aksu, Tatiana Aksu, Laçin Geldiyazova, Leyla Geldiyazova, Elena David, Ivanna C., Anastasia Emelianova, Berno Adilova, Zhala Baghırova, Banesha Mamisheva, Ayan Mohomed Dhoba, Irina Dvizova, Damira Kozhogulova.
In 2023, men killed Ecem Seçkin and injured dozens of LGBTI+s.
Where did men kill women?
In 2023, men killed 233 women at home and 83 women outside, in places like forests and hospitals. The location of 17 women's deaths was not reported in the press.
Who did kill women?
In 2023, 214 women were killed by their husbands or partners, 57 women by family members such as fathers, sons, or brothers, four women by relatives, 21 women by friends, 11 women by sons-in-law, 11 women by neighbors, and one woman by security personnel. The degree of acquaintance between the men and the 13 women whom they killed was not reported in the press.
How did men kill women?
Men killed 196 women with firearms, 100 women with sharp objects, 14 women by strangulation, five women by beating, three women by burning, and four women by throwing stones or running them over with a vehicle. The details of how six women were killed by men were not reported in the press.
On which excuses did men kill women?
Men killed 111 women because they wanted to "separate but she didn't want to," 15 women out of jealousy, one woman because she "didn't take care of his mother," one woman because she "suffered," and five women because "children were making noise." While 11 women were killed in inheritance disputes, one woman was killed for not giving the TV remote control, two women were killed for robbery, one woman for custody battles, and one woman for protecting her daughter. The reasons for the deaths of 183 women were not reported in the press.
Legal proceedings
There were 340 perpetrators who killed women, some of whom had killed more than one woman. According to the data reflected in the bianet record, only 123 perpetrators were arrested. At least 95 perpetrators were detained, 22 perpetrators were recorded as "fled" or "wanted," and 69 perpetrators committed suicide. The Legal proceedings of at least 31 perpetrators was not reported in the press.
Child murder
According to the updated data compiled by bianet from local, national, and online news sources between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, men killed at least 28 children in 2023 under the "excuse" of harming the women they were violent towards.
Among the killed children were those forcibly married at an early age.
Who killed the children?
According to the information compiled from the press, 19 children were killed by their fathers, one child by a relative, four children by neighbors, one child by the man who wanted to forcibly marry her, one child by a friend, and one child's degree of acquaintance with the murderer was not reported in the press. One child was also killed by their employer.
Legal proceedings
There were 27 perpetrators who killed children. Only 13 perpetrators were arrested. The legal proceedings of one perpetrator was reported in the press as "fled." At least three perpetrators were detained, seven perpetrators committed suicide, and the Legal proceedings of three perpetrators was not reported in the press.
Rape/Sexual Assault
In 2023, men, according to information reported in the press, raped at least 18 women.
Who raped women?
Four women were raped by friends, one woman by a football manager, women by men working at the deportation center, one woman by a guard, one woman by the man she worked as a caregiver for, two women by relatives, one woman by her boyfriend, one woman by a driver, and one woman by a physiotherapist. The degree of acquaintance between the men and the five women they raped was not reported in the press.
Where did men rape women?
Men raped nine women at home and six women outside. The location where three women were raped was not reported in the press.
Legal proceedings
There were 24 perpetrators who raped women. Only six perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator was reported as "fled," four perpetrators were released, three perpetrators were detained, and five perpetrators were called in for questioning. Legal proceedings for at least five perpetrators were initiated.
Harassment
Men harassed at least 355 kadını in 2023. There were migrant women among those harassed by men.
Who harassed women?
Three women were harassed by academics, two women by friends, seven women by husbands, boy-friends, one woman by her boss, one woman by a driver, one woman by a doctor, one woman by a sports trainer, one woman by a neighbor, one woman by a man abusing religion, two women by colleagues.
The degree of acquaintance between 38 men who harassed 298 women was not reported in the press.
How did men harass women?
Men harassed 53 women verbally, 298 women by taking their photos/videos. Men harassed four women by masturbating in front of them.
Where did men harass women?
Men harassed four women at home, 346 women outside the house such as on the street, in a hospital, on public transportation. Men harassed some women by digitally.
Judicial proceedings
There were 69 perpetrators who harassed women. Only 12 perpetrators were arrested. Investigation was started about 15 perpetrators, and 16 perpetrators were taken into custody.
Nine perpetrators were released. One perpetrator was deported, one perpetrator resigned from his post, the judicial proceeding of one perpetrator was reflected in the press as "escaped." The judicial proceeding of one perpetrator was reflected in the press as subjected to "home detention." The judicial proceedings of at least 13 perpetrators was not reported in the press.
Child abuse
According to the news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and news agencies between January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023, men abused 123 boys and girls.
Who abused children?
Seven children were abused by religious sect members, 24 children by their teachers, four children by relatives, seven children by family members such as the father/brother, one child by the man the child was forced into marriage with, one child by at least 40 public officers, four children by doctors, 14 children by shopkeepers, two children by specialized sergeants, seven children by neighbors, one child by an employee of the school, four children by friends, three children by sports trainers, and one child by the boss. En az The degree of acquintance between the men and the 43 children they abused was not reported in the press.
Where did men abuse children?
Men abused 110 children outside the house such as at school, on the street, or at the hospital. The places where men abused seven children were not reported in the press.
Judicial proceedings
There were 162 perpetrators who abused children. Only 52 were arrested. No judicial proceedings were carried out for at least 42 perpetrators. 17 perpetrators were taken into custody. Eight perpetrators were released. Five perpetrators were sued. The judicial proceedings of 26 perpetrators was not reported in the press. Nine perpetrators escaped and three perpetrators committed suicide.
Violence / Injury
Men inflicted violence on at least 745 women in 2023. Men "seriously injured" 85 women. One women that men inflicted violence on was a trans woman.
Who injured women?
573 women were injured by their husbands or boyfriends, five women by the taxi driver, 49 women by family members such as the father, brother, one woman by the thief, five woman by relatives of a patient, 15 women by friends, two women by their bosses, four women by their son-in-laws, two women by shopkeepers, two women by neighbors. The degree of acquintance between the men and the 87 women they injured was not reported in the press.
How did men injure women?
Men injured 74 women by firearms, and 77 women with sharp objects. Men injured 574 women through physical assault. Men strangled one woman and burnt nine women, tortured two women, and injured one woman by firework. Men threw molotov bomb to a woman's house, threw one woman out of the balcony, used tube gas on one woman and crossed over one woman by a vehicle. The method by which men killed three women was not reflected in the press.
Where did men injure women?
Men injured 483 women at home, and 214 women outside the house. The places where men injured 48 women were ot reported in the press.
Judicial proceedings
There were 707 perpetrators who injured women. Only 64 perpetrators were arrested. At least 94 perpetrators were taken into custody. Judicial proceedings were initiated for 343 perpetrators.
The judicial proceedings of 32 perpetrators was reflected as "wanted" or "escaped." At least nine perpetrators committed suicide. 18 perpetrators were released. The judicial proceedings of at least 147 perpetrators were not reflected in the press.
Forced sex work
In 2023 men coerced at least 371 women into sex work. There were children under 18 among the women forced into sex work.
192 women forced into sex work were not citizens of Turkey.
Judicial proceedings
There were 454 perpetrators who coerced women into sex work. Only 101 of them were arrested. 25 perpetrators were taken into custody. At least 37 perpetrators were released. No judicial proceedings were carried out for 18 perpetrators. The judicial proceedings of eight perpetrators was not reported in the press.
Summary
Murder 333
Child murder 28
Abuse 123
Harassment 355
Violence / Injury 745
Rape 18
Forced sex work 371
Suspicious death 270
Male violence in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020
In 2023, men killed at least 333 women, harrassed at least 355 women, abused 123 children, inflicted violence on 745 women, raped 18 women. Men forced at least 371 women into sex work. Deaths of 270 women were reported in the press as suspicious," and men killed at least 28 children.
In 2022, men killed at least 327 women, harrassed at least 156 women, abused 238 children, inflicted violence on 793 women, raped 32 women. Men forced at least 442 women into sex work. Deaths of 198 women were reported in the press as suspicious," and men killed at least 39 children.
In 2021, men killed at least 324 women, harrassed at least 424 women, abused 208 children, inflicted violence on 793 women, raped 32 women. Men forced at least 772 women into sex work. Deaths of 213 women were reported in the press as suspicious," and men killed at least 34 children.
In 2020, men killed at least 284 women, harrassed at least 147 women, abused 265 children, inflicted violence on 792 women, raped 96 women. Men forced at least 818 women into sex work.
Names of women that men killed in 2023
January:
Aslı Y., Aysun Ahnas, Ayşegül T., Ayşenur Akkurt, Bedriye E., Canan Ö. Canan S., Cansu Demirel, Dilara Gültay, Ecem Seçkin*, Emine E., Esengül K., Fadime Aç, Fatma E., Filiz Kaplan, Hülya Çetinkaya, Mine A., Muhbet C., N.U., Nevmiye Vural, Nurcan İnan, Pelin Sezer, S.Ü., Sema D., Sultan B., Sunay T., Şirvan G., Tuğçe C., Ummuhan Zerrin U., Ülkü Deniz E., Zerrin Büyük.
February:
Ayşegül Şimşek, B.G.T., Bahar Kırbaş, Cansu Güneş, Filiz A., Gülistan Y., Leyla Seyidova, Melis A., Sevim T., Sultan Duran, Yeter Zorba.
March:
Arzu T., Aslı A., Aysel G., Canan B., Cemile K., D.R, Ebru Tekin, Elena S., Gaye G., Murat Atmaca, Muzaffer Ç., Rabia T., Sabriye K., Sultan S., Tuba A., Tülay Erşahin Y., Umida Tulyaganova, Yasemin Ö., Yeliz G., Zehra Çatal, Zeynep A., Zeynep F., Zülfiye D.
April:
Ayşe Mandal, Buket Y., Canan Çimen, Ebru G., Ebru Güneş, Emine T., Hanife Doymuş, Hatice Ö., M.K., Münevver Güneysu, Recibe K., Roza Göçmen, S.Ö., Sabiha G., Sakine S., Serap A., Serpil K., Sevim T., Sonay Gürsoy, Sudiye Akpınar, U.Ö., Yeşim A., Yeşim K., Zehra K.
May:
Ada U., Adanur A., Basra D., Burcu C., Ceylan S., Derya Ş. , Dilek Ö. , Dürdane K. , Ebru U., Emine Erdandoğdu, Esra A., Ezgi G., Fatma S. Fatma Uğur, Fincan K., Goncagül Ç., Gülay T., Hacer K., Hanife Burma, Hasret Çakır, Hatice B., İnaye Hellak, İptihel B., Jiyan B., Nazlı A., Nimet T., Saibe A., Semiha Bağ, Sevim Ç., Songül Ş., Sultan Kaya, Sümeyye Ergin, Şerife Yıldız, Tatiana A., Tuba A., Vezire E., Zeliha Temel, Zeynep Başaran.
June:
Beyhan G., Bilge K., D.K., Dudu Y., Elena David, Fatma A., Fidan Bahçecioğlu, Gözde Vural, Gülkamar Hanimova, İpek Çiçek, Karbeyaz Ç., Laçin Geldiyazova, Leyla Geldiyazova, Mahi Aydos, Melek B., Mohri E., Mürüvvet Ç., Nermin Y., Nuriye A., Ö.B., Sevgi Ağı, Sinem A., Sultan E., Şengül K., Zeliha Y.
July:
Aysel E., Büşra A., Dilan Y., Fatma A., Gamze D., Gönül Er, Gülten A., Hedra A., Kader Akşan, Kader G., Kübra Ö., Melek Baştürk, Merve Girişmek, Nazlı Şahin, Saime Şahin, Sema Ç., Semra Elmas, Sevinç A., Sultan Zencirci, Suzan Ç., Zehra Aysel Ç., Zübeyde T.
August:
Ayla O., Ayşe Çetin, Binnaz D., Büşra A., Deniz S., Derin S., Derya P., Elif B., Esma Kalanderli, Fatma Duygu Ö., Fatma S., Fouza Lounici, Gamze A., Gizem Kılınç, Gülfidan Öztürk, İklime B., Ivanna C., Leyla K., Melek Y., Merve Acar, Meryem Ç., N.A., Nalie S., Nazlı Duman, Nuket G., Safa R., Sümeyye Y., Şerife Başaran, Uygun İncirli, Yıldız Çınar, Züleyha A.
September:
Anastasia Emelianova, Ayfer Akbay, Ayşe A., Berno Adilova, Birsen T., Cansu Dönmez, Cemile G., Çiğdem Demir, Damla D., , Edanur Çoban, Emine Y., Ezgi Gülizar, Fatma Ö., Fatma Y., Fatoş Çetin, Gülseren G., Hatice Abdullah, Kızhanım D., Medine Y., Meliha Uludağ, Mislina Ölmez, Nadire G., Nazife Çetinkök, Nazik Bartan, Nazlı K., Nurgün Demir, Özlem K., Özlem Yürük, Peri D., Rebia Gül Arı, S.G., Saadet Ölmez, Sabriye B., Safiye Vardar, Semra Ö., Sıddıka A., Yeliz K., Zehra A., Zehra G., Zeliha A., Zeliha Ö., Zhala Baghırova.
October:
Ayfer Kaya, Aysel G. , Ayşe C., Bahriye Ş., Banesha Mamisheva, Beyzanur Kaya, D.T., Elvin Ö., Fulya Aslan, Hatice D., Münevver A., Nahide Şimşek, Radiye K., Sahra Y., Seda E., Sedanur Güven, Sema D., Serap, Şerife B., Tansu A., Züleyha A.
November:
A.N.K., Ajda Yatar, Aleyna Dayıoğlu, Atike Eroğlu, Ayan Mohomed Dhoba, Ayşe Acar, Ayşe D., Ayşe Ö., Aytan N., Behiye Turgut, Çiğdem D., Devrim G., Doğa E., E.D., Fidan U., Figen B., Filiz Çilingir, Halime K., Hasibe S., Hürü B., Irina Dvizova, Işıl Deniz P., İpek L., Kezban G., Kezban G., Neşe K., Özlem Ülker, Pınar Bektaş, Recibe K., Sevgi T., Sevilay N., Sunay Turgut, Şadumane K., Zekiye E., Zeynep Özdemir.
December:
Ayşe Gezer, Ayşe Oruç, Burcu A., Cemile Ş., Çiğdem G., Damira Kozhogulova, Derya D., Dudu U., Dünya Ö., Emine T., Fadime Korkusuz, Fazile Ç., Filiz Çankırıoğlu, Gözde K., Gözdenur D., Gurbet Ayaz, Gülbeyaz S., Gülgün Aytekin, H.A., Havva Ş., Hediye K., İrem Sağlam, M.A., Mediha S., Nursena Kozan, Sibel K., Sultan B., Tülin T., Yasemin Yolcuoğlu, Zehra B.
(EMK/PE/VK)